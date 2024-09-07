PFFA: Income ETF With Value And Growth Tailwinds

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
542 Followers

Summary

  • PFFA is a preferred stock ETF, an attractive income alternative with a 9% dividend. Its active management improves the risk from its leverage and rate sensitivity.
  • PFFA constituents show strong growth metrics year-over-year, signaling business recovery.
  • Market rotation into value sectors like Financials, Utilities, and Industrials, along with promising rate cuts, positions PFFA for promising total performance.

Exchange trade funds text near piles of gold

CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With the market evidently cautious about the mega-cap stocks, income investors can actually embrace many interesting income alternatives. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) is an attractive income play offering a 9% dividend

This article was written by

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
542 Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFFA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFFA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFFA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFFA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News