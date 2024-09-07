High-Yield Opportunity Persists, Despite Tight Spreads

Summary

  • With high-yield credit spreads hovering near all-time lows, some investors may be tempted to sit on the sidelines until spreads have widened before investing.
  • Sustained economic growth has made the possibility of recession seem more remote.
  • Debt reduction has caused the average maturity of the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Index to shorten to record lows.
  • Though GDP growth is slowing, we continue to view a recession as unlikely, given the economy’s underlying strength coming into the policy cycle.

By Will Smith, CFA & AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIA

High-yield investors put off by today's narrow spreads could be missing out.

With high-yield credit spreads hovering near all-time lows, some investors may be tempted to sit on the

