Gold Market Commentary: It's Always The Quiet Ones

Anthony Bradshaw

Flying high in August

Following a strong monthly increase in July, gold posted another healthy gain in August to finish 3.6% higher at US$2,513/oz. It also reached a new all-time on 20 August before a very marginal decline into month end (Table 1).

According to our Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM), gold was pulled higher by a material drop in the US dollar and, to a lesser extent, lower 10-year Treasury yields as the Fed signalled the time had come for rate cuts (Chart 1). The main identifiable negative contribution came from a momentum factor, the gold return in the previous month, i.e. when high, the following month typically sees a lower return and vice versa.

Also of note in August, the significant cut in import duty on gold in India, which took place in late July, has been a shot in the arm for gold demand in the country. Anecdotal reports suggest the duty reduction was followed by strong buying interest from jewellery retailers as well as consumers. Meanwhile, global physically backed gold ETFs extended their inflow streak to four months. Western funds once again contributed the lion's share of flows.

Chart 1: A material drop in the US dollar and lower interest rates helped propel gold higher in August

Multifactor model detailing attribution of gold's drivers on its monthly returns*

*Data to 31 August 2024. Our Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM) is a multiple regression model of gold price returns, grouped into four thematic driver categories of gold's performance: economic expansion, risk & uncertainty, opportunity cost, and momentum. These themes capture motives behind gold demand; most importantly, investment demand, considered the marginal driver returns in the short run. 'Residual' captures the share of gold returns that is not explained by factors already included. Results shown here are based on analysis covering an estimation period from June 2019 to August 2024. We have reduced the estimated window to five years to better reflect current conditions. (Sources: Bloomberg, World Gold Council)

Table 1: Gold's posted gains in almost all major currencies in August, despite a materially weaker US dollar

Performance of gold in various currencies*

USD (oz) EUR (oz) JPY (g) GBP (oz) CAD (oz) CHF (oz) INR (10g) RMB (g) TRY (oz) AUD (oz) August price 2,513 2,275 11,811 1,915 3,391 2,135 67,774 573 85,644 3,715 August return 3.6% 1.3% 0.6% 1.3% 1.2% 0.0% 3.8% 1.6% 6.6% 0.0% Y-t-d return 20.9% 20.8% 25.3% 17.3% 23.2% 22.1% 21.9% 20.8% 39.6% 21.8% Click to enlarge

*Data to 31 August 2024. Based on the LBMA Gold Price PM in USD, expressed in local currencies. Source: Bloomberg, ICE Benchmark Administration, World Gold Council Click to enlarge

Looking ahead

The current macro environment is tough to read due to the swirl of contradictory economic data releases

Arguably the pivotal US election is adding to the uncertainty and has likely fostered an increase in investors expressing their view through options markets

Gold 'spreading' positions in options,1 a normally quieter corner of the gold market, are at a multi-year high, suggesting that investors are either hedging or speculating on both a rate-cutting cycle and the outcome of the US election.

Globally, top line data still looks quite good. GDP growth is ticking along at 2.5% and composite PMIs remain positive. But services, which account for the lion's share of output, are supporting those numbers and disguising the fact that manufacturing remains in a bit of a slump, particularly in Europe and China.

Zooming in on the US, the situation also appears to be in flux. Composite PMIs are mildly in expansion, mirroring the global picture. Retail sales have been upbeat, the stock market - following a mini lurch - keeps powering ahead, and consumer sentiment perked up recently.

On the flipside, unemployment jumped to 4.3% in July, a big enough leap to invoke the Sahm Rule,2 while loan delinquencies are rising fast, and leading indicators, as well as the yield curve, keep screaming recession.

A soft landing still looks the most likely outcome, particularly as Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for a series of interest rate cuts in his annual address at Jackson Hole.

Short-term rate markets, for their part, were little changed after Powell's remarks, having priced in nearly 100 basis points in cuts before the end of the year, suggesting they anticipate further weakening in the labour market. What is clear, as stated by Powell, is that the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks.

In other words, the Fed will have to navigate between pre-emptively avoiding a recession and the risk of inflation picking up again. The latter would arguably be far more damaging.

In this uncertain environment, it is no surprise that investors have taken to the options market to hedge against, or speculate on, these seemingly binary outcomes, particularly given the tensions surrounding the US election in November. For instance, we continue to see elevated flows into equity options, which have now surpassed the previous all-time high back in Q4 2023.

This shift in investor behaviour is evident in the gold options market too. A normally benign and often overlooked corner of gold data is stirring.

Options spreading positions (OSP) within the CFTC's Commitment of Traders report have been steadily rising, nearing levels not seen since 2019-2020, and before that, 2013 and 2011 (Chart 2). These positions are dominated by the "other reportable" category, which anecdotally is most likely to reflect the activity of Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), firms that focus primarily on price trends.

Chart 2: Macro uncertainty is being reflected in gold options spreading

'Other reportable' options spreading positions as a share of open interest and spot gold 3-month implied volatility

*Data as of 20 August 2024. Note that the colours associated with each callout indicate the following: interest rate policy shift (blue) or market risk event (green). The delta adjusted options spreading positions total 652t. Managed money net longs futures and options total 736t. (Sources: Bloomberg, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, World Gold Council)

Looking back at those periods, it seems the triggers for a rise in OSP activity were linked to one of two scenarios: either an interest rate policy shift (blue) or a market risk event (green).

The summer of 2011 was notable for the debt ceiling crisis, which at the time had attracted bets that there would be a first-ever default by the US government

2019 saw a spike in OSP as investors speculated on the start of a Fed cutting cycle, which materialised in July of that year. COVID, which appeared a few months later, gave rise to another spike alongside a rise in implied volatility

A further and more recent spike, in December 2023, came amidst a dovish 'language' pivot by the Fed but did not result in rate cuts.

We infer from these historical episodes that market event risks and policy rate shifts are likely drivers of a rise in OSPs.

Today, we face both. Markets expect the Fed to embark on a surprisingly aggressive rate-cutting path in September, and we have a systemically critical US election in early November.

While the OSP data doesn't reveal the nature of the spread positions, the difference in implied volatility (IV) at different maturities provides clues (Chart 3). This shows that short-term IV remains unusually high relative to longer-term IV plausibly reflecting the gravity of monetary policy and election developments of late.

Chart 3: Fed cut gamble reflected in options

1- and 6-month COMEX gold implied vol (IV) spread*

*Data as of 31 August 2024 (Sources: Bloomberg, World Gold Council)

We can also observe that this preoccupation appears predominantly bullish when looking at skew3 - measuring the difference in demand for calls relative to puts (Chart 4). Expectations of price rises appear to dominate hedging needs.

Chart 4: Options sentiment positive on gold

COMEX 1-month gold option skew*

*Data as of 31 August 2024. 1-month denotes maturity, while skew is based on 25-delta which refers to the sensitivity of the option to the underlying security - in this case the COMEX gold futures contract. (Sources: Bloomberg, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, World Gold Council)

It is likely that the calendar spread reverts to its normal positive level if and when policy rate uncertainty wanes - likely following the September Fed meeting. Then election outcomes might start to dominate. But this, in our view, should maintain positive sentiment as conditions for gold remain positive regardless of which party wins, as we discussed last month.

In summary

We can only speculate on how broader macro data might influence market reactions, but it seems likely that both election dynamics and expectations of rate cuts have increased activity in gold, as seen in options 'spreading' positioning. Under these circumstances, it is reasonable that investors are more focused on the near-term outlook. Their behaviour suggests that they view gold as a hedge against immediate event risks while also positioning it as a beneficiary of lower interest rates.

Outside of the US, the continuing slowdown in China is likely to impact consumers' capacity and willingness to buy gold - certainly when it comes to jewellery. But even China's gold ETFs saw outflows last month in contrast to the pickup in Indian ETF demand and welcome return of Western ETF inflows.

Footnotes

1A spreading position explanatory note can be found here.

2Sahm rule description can be found here

3Skew refers to the difference in how options are priced based on their strike prices. Put simply, it is the market's way of showing whether people are more worried about the price going up or going down. More information can be found here.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.