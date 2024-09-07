Gold Market Commentary: It's Always The Quiet Ones

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
484 Followers

Summary

  • Gold returns had another strong month, helped by expectations of a first Fed rate cut which drove the US dollar and Treasury yields lower.
  • Strong activity in gold options spread trades likely reflects a shift in expectations for interest rates and election risks in H2.
  • China’s gold ETFs saw outflows last month in contrast to the pickup in Indian ETF demand and welcome the return of Western ETF inflows.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Flying high in August

Following a strong monthly increase in July, gold posted another healthy gain in August to finish 3.6% higher at US$2,513/oz. It also reached a new all-time on 20 August before a very marginal decline into month end (

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
484 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News