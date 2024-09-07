Alexandria Real Estate: Cheap But Still Growing, It Remains A Buy

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.58K Followers

Summary

  • I revised my bearish stance on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) in June 2023 due to its low valuations and strong cash flows.
  • Since then ARE has delivered acceptable positive total returns that were primarily driven by the dividend component.
  • Over this time, however, ARE's cash generation has clearly improved, while the multiple has stayed almost the same.
  • In this article I dissect the Q2, 2024 earnings deck and explain in detail why I have remained bullish on ARE.
Abstract Spiral staircase

Blurra/E+ via Getty Images

In June, 2023 I revised my bearish thesis and turned bullish on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) due to dirt cheap valuations and strong cash flows with no signs of deterioration. The chatter back then by the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.58K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ARE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News