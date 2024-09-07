Dynatrace: Cautious Management Guidance Despite Strong Fundamentals, Reduced My Position By Half

Sep. 07, 2024 11:57 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT) Stock
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dynatrace reported its Q1 FY25 earnings where revenue and earnings grew 21% and 24% YoY, respectively, beating estimates with Net New ARR per new logo and ARR per customer at par with Q4.
  • Although the management believes that it is well-positioned to capture its growing TAM, it did not raise its FY25 revenue and earnings guidance.
  • Plus, management did not provide the number of $1M+ ACV deals in Q1 like it did in the previous Qs, while investors would also like to see growing ARR per customer.
  • I believe the stock is fully valued at the moment and have reduced my holdings by more than half as I would like to assess its progress in the coming quarters, reiterating my "hold" rating.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

World on ground with environment CO2 reducing icon for decrease carbon footprint and credit to limit global warming from climate change, Bio Circular Green Economy concept.Element image of NASA.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last covered Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last month before its Q1 FY25 earnings, where I outlined some of the important metrics and commentary to look for in the earnings call

I am Amrita and I write primarily about growth software stocks.

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.64K Followers

Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News