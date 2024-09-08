Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) was one of the first companies that I have covered as Seeking Alpha's author. I was bullish in January with a 'Strong Buy' recommendation, but the stock price changed insignificantly compared to the overall U.S. stock market.

Despite solid financial performance so far in 2024, the stock price has been trading in a relatively narrow range. According to the YTD share price chart above, $40 per share is a very strong resistance level. It seems that the market is waiting for a powerful catalyst to break through this resistance level.

I think that DigitalOcean remains a solid long-term play for growth investors. The company's financial performance is consistently improving, which is based on key business metrics. When there is a strong correlation between growth in business metrics and financial performance, it means that the strategy is sound and being executed efficiently. The stock appears to be very attractively valued, but it might take time for the stock to break through a $40 share price level. Nevertheless, I believe that DOCN is a 'Strong buy' for long-term growth investors.

Fundamental analysis

For me as a long-term investor, trends demonstrated by the company are crucial. I see a strong correlation between revenue and EBITDA growth, which indicates that the business model is scalable. Scalability is crucial, meaning that revenue growth highly likely means more value for shareholders.

The correlation between revenue growth and the free cash flow is slightly lower, especially in recent quarters. Some stagnation in the free cash flow growth is explained by the fact that DOCN started allocating a larger portion of revenue to capital spending. As most cloud companies are boosting their investments in infrastructure, this spike in the CAPEX to Revenue ratio is reasonable.

DOCN's financial position is healthy, underscoring that the company has enough power to invest in business expansion. Total debt has been stable for several consecutive quarters. The debt is extremely cheap since DOCN's TTM interest expense is just around $9 million, which is around 0.5% of the total outstanding debt as of June 30, 2024.

Therefore, DOCN looks strong from the financial position and performance perspective. I want to emphasize that the company's financial success is based on strong performance across vital business metrics.

The Average Revenue Per Customer ('ARPU') has steadily increased from $79.74 in Q2'22 to $99.45 in Q2'24, indicating that customers are finding increasing value in DigitalOcean's offerings. This growth in ARPU suggests that the company is effectively deepening its relationships with existing customers, encouraging them to utilize more services and features.

The Net Dollar Retention Rate ('NDR'), while experiencing some fluctuations, has stabilized at 97% in recent quarters. This stability reflects DigitalOcean's ability to retain customers and maintain revenue from its existing base, which is crucial for long-term growth.

Moreover, the number of Builders and Scalers—customers spending more than $50 per month—has grown significantly, reaching 161,000 in Q2'24. This segment now contributes 87% of the total company revenue, highlighting the success of DigitalOcean's strategy to focus on high-value customers.

DigitalOcean's business model shows strong potential for expansion through "value enhancement" strategies, where existing customers are encouraged to adopt additional services and features. This approach not only boosts revenue but also strengthens customer loyalty, positioning DigitalOcean for sustained growth in the competitive cloud services market.

Valuation analysis

DOCN's P/E ratio is expected to substantially shrink within the next few years. Consensus expects a moderate single-digit EPS growth in 2024-2025. Even with such a conservative expected EPS growth, the FY2025 forward P/E ratio is expected to dip below 20. Such a modest forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year highly likely means that the stock is attractively valued.

To cross-check P/E ratio analysis, I need to conduct the discounted cash flow ('DCF') modeling. According to alphaspread.com, DOCN's WACC is around 7%. I implement a 3% constant growth rate for the terminal value ('TV') calculation. DigitalOcean's FY2024 revenue is expected by consensus to be $774 million.

DigitalOcean identifies itself primarily as an Infrastructure-as-a-Service ('IaaS') and Platform-as-a-Service ('PaaS') company. These industries hold significant promise, as Statista projects a robust CAGR of 20% for worldwide IaaS between 2024 and 2029. The same source expects PaaS to compound at 17.7% over the same period. For DOCN's DCF I will incorporate a 19% CAGR, which is approximately a midpoint of the expected growth in IaaS and PaaS. I use the TTM free cash flow ('FCF') margin of 19% for every year of my model. According to Seeking Alpha, there are currently around 92 million DOCN shares outstanding.

My target price for DOCN is set at $61 per share, reflecting a robust 68% upside from the last closing price and highlighting substantial growth potential.

Mitigating factors

When I conducted my initial analysis about DOCN, my fair share price was around $50. My target price increase to $61 is explained by the softer WACC, and DOCN's improved FCF margin profile. On the other hand, the last time DOCN traded at around $60 per share was in March 2022. Therefore, my DCF model might be too optimistic. Therefore, let us look at what the target price will look like if a 10% revenue CAGR is implemented. With a 10% CAGR, the upside potential diminishes to 23%. This might be insufficient for some investors, considering DOCN's relatively small scale and high uncertainty regarding its growth potential.

The vast uncertainty is explained by the rapidly evolving environment. Technological giants (Amazon, Microsoft, Google) that dominate the cloud industry are currently prioritizing larger corporate clients; however, it is imperative to acknowledge the potential risk that they might venture into the SMB sector in the future, posing a challenge for DigitalOcean. Considering the incomparable financial resources of DOCN and these giants, it is evident that engaging in competition would present a formidable challenge for the company, potentially resulting in a loss of market share and detrimental consequences for its overall financial performance.

While offering infrastructure and platform services entails high customer switching costs, there is a flip side to the coin. Acting as the backbone for businesses places DigitalOcean in a position where any slight cybersecurity breaches or technical blackouts could severely compromise its business reputation, potentially resulting in legal actions if customers incur financial losses due to DigitalOcean's technical shortcomings.

Conclusion

DigitalOcean's performance is impressive, and the company boasts solid financial basis to invest in business development more. However, a $40 share price level appears to be an extremely strong resistance level. It might take time for the stock to break through this level, but I believe that DOCN is still a 'Strong buy' for long-term growth investors.