Taking Some Profits In Trinity Industries

Sep. 08, 2024 1:30 AM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Stock
Summary

  • About 10 months ago, I recommended Trinity Industries Inc., and the shares have since returned about 55%, outperforming the S&P 500's 30.25% gain.
  • Despite strong financial results, including significant revenue and net income growth, the company's increased debt and interest expenses raise concerns for future dividend growth.
  • The dividend yield is now 3.6%, lower than the 10 Year Treasury Note's 3.7%, making the investment less compelling compared to last year.
  • I’m selling my original capital to invest in Treasuries but letting my gains ride, as the investment is still reasonably valued but not a "slam dunk.".

Canadian Pacific Railway Vaughan Intermodal Terminal in Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada

jimfeng

Readers didn’t ask for it, but I didn’t care. About 10 months ago, I told you that I was changing my tune on Trinity Industries, Inc., (NYSE:TRN) and actually buying. The shares have returned about 55% since

