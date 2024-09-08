DFAW: Interesting Strategy But This Might Be Why It's Not Working

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
869 Followers

Summary

  • The Dimensional World Equity ETF has not generated alpha over U.S.-domestic ETFs due to the dominance of the Magnificent 7 in the U.S. market.
  • DFAW's 0.25% expense ratio and academic strategy focus on historical outperformance but lack true global diversification, especially in emerging markets.
  • Current market conditions and the dominance of tech giants make it difficult for DFAW to outperform the U.S. market.
  • While DFAW's historical approach is commendable, it needs more diverse geographic exposure to outperform the domestic U.S. market.
ETF Exchange-traded fund concept

Vertigo3d

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW) laps its first year since inception this month. This diverse global equity fund has, thus far, failed to generate any alpha over broad-market U.S.-domestic ETFs, but that's not surprising since the U.S. market has been dominated by the

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
869 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DFAW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DFAW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DFAW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News