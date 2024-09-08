Waste Connections: Waste Margin Improved 80-90bps

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Waste Connections, with a fair value of $200 per share, due to strong margin expansion and pricing growth.
  • Waste Connections reported 11.2% revenue growth and 16.4% EBITDA increase, driven by terminating lower-margin contracts and optimizing cost structures.
  • The company has a robust M&A pipeline, expecting $700 million additional revenue in FY24, with $1.5 billion already spent on acquisitions this year.
  • Despite potential cost increases from new EPA rules, Waste Connections maintains a strong balance sheet and prioritizes profitability over volume growth.

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

I updated my ‘Buy’ thesis for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in March 2024, pointing out their strong margin expansion and pricing growth. Waste Connections released their Q2 FY24 result on July 24

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.4K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WCN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WCN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCN
--
WCN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News