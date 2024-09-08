AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

I updated my ‘Buy’ thesis for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in March 2024, pointing out their strong margin expansion and pricing growth. Waste Connections released their Q2 FY24 result on July 24th, reporting 11.2% growth in revenue and 16.4% increase in EBITDA. As the company is terminating lower-margin contracts, I anticipate Waste Connections will sustain their pricing growth and improve waste margin. I reiterate a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $200 per share.

Waste Margin Improved 80-90bps

The biggest takeaway from the quarter is the company’s strong pricing realization and robust M&A pipelines. As depicted in the chart below, Waste Connections realized 7% core price growth, accompanied by a 2.8% decline in volume. As mentioned in my previous article, Waste Connections has been intentionally terminating unprofitable and low-margin contracts with some customers, resulting in a better margin profile and lower volume growth.

Waste Connections Quarterly Results

During the earnings call, the management disclosed that their solid waste margin improved by 80-90bps during the quarter. The strong margin improvement is driven by several factors:

The termination of unprofitable contracts is the primary driver for margin expansion. Due to the past acquisitions, Waste Connections held some low-margin contracts, and the company has chosen not to renew these contracts unless they can negotiate better pricing with customers. I view the contract review initiative as a very smart strategic move.

Waste Connections has been optimizing their third-party cost structures and consolidating some service providers, which has further contributed to overall margin expansion, in my view.

Lastly, Waste Connections indicates that they have begun to experience easing cost inflation, compared to the global pandemic period. The labor shortage and costs have been improving currently due to the overall weakness in the labor market.

Because of these three factors, Waste Connections realized 80-90bps margin improvement in their solid waste business, which is quite remarkable.

Strong M&A Pipeline

As Waste Connections did not repurchase any own stocks in FY23, the company increased their M&A activities in FY24. Over the earnings call, the management anticipated M&A will generate an additional $700 million in revenue for FY24, and they currently have a very strong deal pipeline. Year-to-date, the company has already spent $1.5 billion on acquisitions, surpassing the full year total of $676 million in FY23. I favor the company’s tuck-in acquisition strategy to further consolidate the fragmented market for the following reasons:

Waste Connections favors small and tuck-in deals, which are easy to integrate and generate cost/revenue synergies. For instance, in February 2024, Waste Connections purchased assets from the Waste-Away Group, a waste management serving northern Indiana and southern Michigan. It is a quite small acquisition for Waste Connections; however, the deal could help the company expand their waste management services in Indiana.

Despite these acquisitions, Waste Connections maintains a robust balance sheet, ending the quarter with a 2.67x debt leverage. As I calculate the company will generate more than $1.2 billion in free cash flow, Waste Connections has sufficient capital for acquisitions, shares buyback and dividend payout.

Outlook and Valuation

For FY24, Waste Connections is guiding for $8.85 billion and $1.087 billion for total revenue and net income, respectively, as detailed below:

Waste Connections Quarterly Results

I am considering the following factors for their near-term growth:

Pricing: I anticipate Waste Connections continuing to maintain a disciplined pricing policy for both contract renewals and new contracts. Historically, in a normal inflationary period, Waste Connections generated around 4.4% pricing growth. The pricing growth is sufficient to offset the rising labor cost and commodity prices in a normalized economy. Considering these factors, I forecast Waste Connections will generate 4.5% growth from pricing in the future.

Volume: When Waste Connections completes their contract margin review, I expect volume growth to revert to historical average levels. Investors should not anticipate substantial organic volume growth, as it is primarily driven by new contract wins and the natural increase in waste production. I anticipate 0.5% growth in volume moving forward.

M&A: As Waste Connections has already spent $1.5 billion on acquisitions this year, FY24 makes a record year for M&A activity. From FY25 onwards, I assume Waste Connections will allocate 10% of total revenue on acquisitions, resulting in 5.5% growth to the overall topline.

As such, I estimate Waste Connections’s revenue will grow by 10.5% annually. I calculate the company will reach 22.8% of operating margin by FY33, assuming:

10bps from gross profits thanks to positive pricing-cost spread;

10bps from SG&A operating leverage

Assuming the company’s depreciation costs remain at 11.8% of net fixed assets, the depreciation costs as a percentage of revenue are expected to decline from 9.6% in FY24 to 7.9% by FY33.

With these parameters, the DCF can be summarized as follows:

Waste Connections DCF

The WACC is calculated to be 7.5% assuming: risk free rate 3.7%; beta 0.56; cost of debt 7%; equity risk premium 7%; equity $47.7 billion; debt $6.8 billion; tax rate 23%. The fair value is calculated to be $200 per share at the discount rate of 7.5%, according to my DCF model.

Key Risk

In March 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an interim guidance on disposing of certain Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) materials. The new rule could potentially increase the cost burden for landfill operations. Over the earnings call, the management estimates PFAS-related costs could add $2 million to $4 million per landfill. Eventually, these incremental costs will be passed on to end-customers who dispose of these PFAS materials. While the new rule might raise operation costs for Waste Connections in the short term, I am not concerned about its overall impact on the company's margin profile.

Conclusion

Waste Connections is well operated, with the current management team prioritizing profitability over pure volume growth. I favor their tuck-in acquisition strategy and strong M&A pipeline. I reiterate a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $200 per share.