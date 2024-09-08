Shift4 Payments: International Expansion Continues And The Stock Is Cheap

Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
250 Followers

Summary

  • During Q1 2024 the CEO of FOUR was buying shares aggressively and the Q2 results finally came out to find out the reason for his excitement.
  • The company continues to maintain organic growth of 25% + acquisitions. It also expects to expand aggressively into Africa and Asia soon.
  • Despite this news and having raised the guidance, the stock is trading at 17 times EV/EBITDA and 13 times FCF. Something cheap in my opinion.

Friends paying contactlessly in restaurant

SouthWorks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my last coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) I mentioned as relevant information that the CEO had been aggressively buying shares after the announcement of Q1 results. Since then, the stock has risen

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
250 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I am currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do. My favorite investment approach is quality-growth, but always looking for valuations that can provide a ~15% return in the next five years with conservative assumptions to have a margin of safety. From my point of view, a quality company must present sustained top line growth, but a profitable bottom line as well. Also a healthy balance sheet, generation of free cash flow, a high ROCE and an attractive potential market are necessary.I'm interested in sharing my research with the Seeking Alpha community to obtain relevant feedback to help me improve my analysis process, as well as being able to read other analysts as well and thus obtain more investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FOUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News