First Industrial Realty Trust: One Of My Top Industrial REIT Picks

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
668 Followers

Summary

  • First Industrial Realty Trust is an industrial REIT with 67.9m sq. ft. of leasable area.
  • Rising interest rates and oversupply have pressured the industrial property sector, but signs of a market shift are emerging.
  • Demand is improving, and construction is cooling, suggesting a future undersupply that will benefit industrial REITs like FR.

Hand turns a dice and changes the expression "negative" to "positive".

Fokusiert

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is an industrial REIT that owned 424 properties with 67.9m sq. ft. of gross leasable area across 19 states (June 30, 2024).

I have had the pleasure of covering FR twice since my

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
668 Followers
Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, as they allowed me to build another pillar od my financial life and I believe it's the most accessible way to seek financial freedom.I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD, FR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News