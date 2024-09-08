Diego Fiore/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My rating for Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCPK:BPHLF) (OTCPK:BPHLY) [BPI:PM] stock, commonly referred to as BPI, remains as a Hold. There are both positives and negatives associated with BPI's loan mix changes, while the stock is reasonably valued based on a Gordon Growth Model valuation analysis. As such, I keep my existing Hold rating for BPI unchanged.

This latest update touches on BPI's net interest margin, the bank's Non-Performing Loan ratio, and the stock's valuations. My previous write-up published on July 30, 2020 reviewed BPI's 1H 2020 financial performance.

In its corporate presentation slides, BPI described itself as the "second largest" bank in the Philippines in terms of "loan book size" with more than 1,200 branches and over 12 million clients.

The bank's shares are listed in the Philippines and on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market. BPI's Philippines-listed shares are pretty liquid, with a three-month mean daily trading value of around $4 million based on S&P Capital IQ. In comparison, the trading liquidity for BPI's OTC shares is low. But readers can trade in BPI's liquid Philippines-listed shares with international brokers like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Net Interest Margin Is Supported By Changes In Loan Mix

At the bank's most recent quarterly earnings call (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) for Q2 2024, BPI stressed that it is focused on "shifting the loan mix in favor of non-institutional loans" or the "high-yield segment" as part of its corporate strategy.

As disclosed in its Q2 2024 results presentation slides, net interest margin for BPI expanded by +22 basis points YoY and +13 basis points QoQ to 4.32% in the latest quarter.

Looking ahead, BPI guided at its Q2 2024 earnings briefing that its net interest margin "will remain fairly stable" in the current fiscal year. The bank's net interest margin is projected to decline modestly by -5 basis points from 4.09% last year to 4.04% in 2024 according to consensus data taken from S&P Capital IQ. It is impressive that BPI's net interest margin is expected to stay elevated at above 4% for FY 2024, considering expectations of rate cuts amounting to around 50 basis points for the Philippines this year.

The proportion of BPI's non-institutional or high-yield loans as a percentage of its total loans increased from 23.2% for Q4 2023 to 25.6% and 26.6% in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, respectively. These metrics were obtained from the bank's recent second quarter results presentation slides.

The difference in yield between the bank's institutional and non-institutional loans is significant at approximately "600 basis points" as per BPI's second quarter results briefing disclosures. This explains why BPI's change in loan mix with a tilt towards the non-institutional or high-yield segment has helped to offset rate cuts in support of its full-year FY 2024 net interest margin.

But Non-Performing Loan Ratio Increased In The Pursuit Of Higher Yields

BPHLF has pursued higher yields with its approach of growing the percentage of loans derived from the non-institutional or high-yield segment, as detailed in the prior section. However, there is a price to pay in terms of weaker asset quality.

The bank's Non-Performing Loan or NPL metric jumped by +32 basis points YoY from 1.88% in the second quarter of 2023 to 2.20% in the second quarter of 2024. In absolute terms, BPI's NPLs rose by +37.1% YoY to PHP 45.6 billion for Q2 2024.

In its second quarter results presentation slides, BPI explained that "the expansion of consumer loans (part of the non-institutional segment) in line with its strategy" was the major factor responsible for the substantially higher Q2 2024 NPL ratio. Specifically, the NPL ratios for the bank's personal loans and credit cards increased by +187 basis points YoY and +184 basis points YoY to 5.49% and 5.24%, respectively in the recent quarter.

BPI's NPL coverage ratio was still reasonably good at 127.6% for Q2 2024. But this represented a YoY drop of almost -40 percentage points as compared to the bank's Q2 2023 NPL metric of 167.4%.

According to Moody's (MCO) latest forecasts published in an August 26, 2024 BusinessWorld article, the Philippines' actual 2024 GDP growth rate (5.9% as per MCI's projection) could possibly fall short of the nation's 6%-7% guidance. Therefore, there is a risk that BPI's NPL-related metrics and asset quality get worse if the Philippine economy underperforms and the bank continues to pursue higher yields with its strategy of growing the non-institutional segment.

Stock Is Trading At A Fair Valuation

BPI is now valued by the market at a trailing P/B multiple of 1.63 times, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

A fair P/B metric is equivalent to [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] divided by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] according to the Gordon Growth Model. My target P/B ratio for BPI is 1.7 times based on ROE, Cost of Equity and Perpetuity Growth Rate assumptions of 15%, 10%, and 3%, respectively.

The consensus FY 2024 ROE estimate for the bank is 15% as per S&P Capital IQ data. The Cost of Equity for a US money center bank is around 9%, and I have used a higher Cost of Equity assumption of 10% as the Philippines is an emerging market. Considering the Philippines' reasonably strong GDP growth forecast for 2024, I have used a pretty high Perpetuity Growth Rate assumption of 3%.

My target P/B multiple for the bank is very close to its actual trading multiple, so I deem BPI's shares to be fairly valued.

Bottom Line

I continue to rate BPI as a Hold. The bank's approach of pursuing higher yields with a shift in loan mix has both favorable and unfavorable effects, considering its net interest margin and NPL metrics. Also, the stock is trading close to fair valuation as per my analysis.

