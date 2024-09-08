murat4art

This is my first standalone Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) coverage here on Seeking Alpha; however, I have already discussed the company to some level of detail in my previous buy lists and multi-stock articles, as Booking is a quality business benefiting from secular growth in the travel industry with double-digit growth potential and somewhat reasonable valuation.

What's even better is that the company announced its first-ever dividend this year, and I expect nothing less than aggressive dividend growth over the next few years thanks to the massive free cash flow generation alongside aggressive share buyback.

At the time of writing this article, the stock is trading at roughly 9% of its all-time high, and I called the company already a "screaming buy" during the August stock market slump—an article you can read here.

Booking's stock % off all-time high (Seeking Alpha)

Booking is simply a wealth-creation machine. The stock is up almost 16x since 2010.

To give you a glimpse of what it is in absolute terms if you invested $10,000 into Booking's stock in 2010, you would be sitting at $157k by now. That's an almost 22% annualized appreciation rate, beating many successful tech companies by far.

Having said that, let's examine the business's details and show you why I still consider it a reasonably good investment at today's price.

Solid Q2 Earnings With Moderation On The Horizon

Following the latest Q2 earnings, Booking's stock dropped as much as 20%, pulling back from its all-time high of $4,144, partially driven by lower-than-expected guidance for Q3 and general market sell-off driven by the increasing US unemployment from 4.2% to 4.3% which sent the majority of the market lower.

With growth stocks, investors are well-accustomed to wild price swings, particularly if the economy is weakening or somewhat decelerating, per my base case.

Booking belongs to the discretionary part of the economy, and travel often ends up being among the first spending eliminated from consumers' budgets if a recession hits. Yet, that's not where I am expecting the US economy to be heading.

As recessionary fears have subsided somewhat since August and unemployment came at 4.2% in September, the stock reversed higher, currently trading around $3,700 per share, or 21.1x its full-FY24 expected earnings. By no means would I call this a rich valuation for a company that has, in the last 15 years, averaged 16.6% annual EPS growth, with forward earnings projected to be at a similar level.

Coming back to Booking's Q2 earnings, the company beat estimates on top and bottom line, delivering 9% revenue growth on a constant currency basis with revenue reaching $5.9B for the quarter.

The adjusted EPS came at $41.9, increasing 11% YoY, during a strong quarter.

Yet, it was the weaker-than-expected Q3 guidance particularly sending the stock lower, as the Room nights booked are expected to show 3-5% YoY growth, compared to initial analysts' estimate of 6.6% growth.

At the same time, total travel bookings are projected to grow "only" 2-4% YoY, again falling short of the 6.9% analysts were hoping to see.

Following strong past 1-2 years with customers on a revenge travel, depleting the post-COVID-19 savings, the booking slowdown was anticipated and can be attributed to the downturn in the European tourism amidst the weakening USD.

Of course, as shareholders, the weaker guidance is not particularly something we would like to see, however Booking's business is benefiting from industry's tailwinds and short-term setbacks present us with great opportunities to load-up on shares of this superb business.

To understand the sheer size of Booking's business, at the end of Q2, the gross travel bookings reached $41.4B, up 6% on a constant currency basis.

Altogether, Booking's forward revenue is very predictable, particularly as people book their hotel stays, experiences, and flights ahead of time. Even as most of the $41.4B in gross bookings can still be canceled, the sheer size very well shows how the business is set to prosper if no major event derails consumers' travel plans.

Booking is an industry-leading business with a narrow moat, thanks to its network edge. Even as the consumer environment becomes increasingly uncertain as inflation is eating away consumer savings, a growth deceleration towards 7-10% annual growth is my base case, with a fair value at $3,700 (very close to Friday's close price).

BKGN Revenue Growth Forecast (Seeking Alpha)

Secular Growth Of Travel Is Favouring Booking.com

Let's look at the broader picture of the travel industry.

Even as the normalization of demand set in and the demand for travel started to wane, with consumers mindful of their spending, the travel industry has found itself in a "travel renaissance," with many switching from durable material goods towards memorable travel and experiences, significantly boosted by the social media phenomenon of sharing moments with family and friends.

The underlying data confirm this narrative, with international arrivals (except for the COVID-19 pandemic years) showcasing continuous growth. 2024 is widely expected to be the best year on record, with Europe leading the way.

However, as other parts of the world become wealthier and embrace the travel culture, particularly China and India, the growth can meaningfully accelerate.

International Arrivals by Region (Statista)

Due to its scale and geographical diversity, Booking is one of the primary beneficiaries of the secular growth market, if not the largest one.

Booking's portfolio spans hotel stays, B&Bs, experiences, car rentals, and airfares, capturing the whole travel value chain under one roof.

Yet, that's not all.

Booking's diversified business benefits not only from leisure travel but also from business travel.

Booking's well-known brands span:

Booking.com

Agoda.com

Kayak.com

CheapFlights

Rentalcars.com

OpenTable

The business model is very straightforward, functioning as a broker between the property and the final consumer, Booking charges a commission ranging from 10% to 30% of the booking value for each completed reservation.

A fair question at this stage would be, what makes Booking stand out from the crowd of other travel agents, mainly as their services are not always the cheapest with the company's dynamics pricing model aimed at maximizing the value where the price for the same stay may be different from the device of one user from another, based on their historical willingness to spend.

Booking's moat and the market-leading position is partially a result of their superb customer service. You see, travel is inherently risky, particularly in less-developed parts of the world, with different customs and language barriers. Booking offers their consumers peace of mind, aimed at resolving any issue with the reserved accommodation if a problem arises, building trust, and encouraging repeat business and customer loyalty.

At the same time, Booking has built a leading network of properties, rentals and experiences, which drives an increasing user base. The network effect continues to expand in emerging markets and vertical markets (such as rentals, attractions, and payments), resulting in fully captured trip offerings.

It's proving increasingly difficult for competitors to replicate Booking's network success, particularly in the most important travel region, Europe, with up to 65% of all hotels being small boutique establishments.

In emerging markets such as China, Booking is increasing its presence with its Meituan-Dianping partnership and Trip.com.

Emerging market in particular are poised to see a strong online travel booking growth over the next decade given the low penetration levels, yet increasing online usage with Booking set to be the prime beneficiary with estimated up to 50% of its room nights booked via mobile device.

Buybacks & Dividends - "all one wishes for"

Generally, two heavyweights come to mind when discussing a capital allocation strategy, particularly share buybacks: Apple and Berkshire Hathaway.

Yet, it's Booking's management which repurchased up to 32% of its share float in the past 10 years alone, significantly more aggressive compared to the names above. The continuously decreasing float benefits all shareholders through the simple demand/supply dynamic, with the shares appreciating.

Now, to make the company even more attractive, the management announced its first-ever quarterly dividend this year of $8.75, or roughly 0.9% dividend yield.

With Booking's capital-light business model and strong free cash flow growth, the business is in a great spot for aggressive dividend growth over the next few years.

My baseline expectation is an annual 10-15% DGR, at least until 2030.

BKNG FCF (Seeking Alpha)

Perhaps you might wonder why the company does not split close to $4,000/ share to unlock extra value for existing shareholders.

In fact, CEO Glenn Fogel explicitly stated he is reluctant to split the share as it does not improve fundamentals other than making it easier for stock-based compensation and cheaper options, instead focusing on long-term investors who appreciate improving fundamentals over short-term capital gains.

Fairly Valued

Calling Booking's stock cheap might be a stretch; currently priced at 22.1x its Blended P/E ratio. However, the fact is that the current valuation is below its 15Y average of 24.7x, implying a slight discount to its historical valuation, and the stock is also cheaper compared to the broader market (SP500) even with superior growth expectations:

2024: EPS of $176.45E, YoY growth of 16%

EPS of $176.45E, YoY growth of 16% 2025: EPS of $201.83E, YoY growth of 14%

EPS of $201.83E, YoY growth of 14% 2026: EPS of $236.02E, YoY growth of 17%

Booking's quality is far superior to that of the average company; hence, from my point of view, the stock should not trade at a discount to the broader market.

In the last 15 years the company delivered EPS growth of 16.7% and the expected forward growth is pretty much in line with that, hence the 12% discounts to its historical average is not justified.

Naturally, we should not diminish the risk of seeing consumer cracks and recession with 20-25% probability of occurring in the next 12 months, however, I see Booking as one of the best values out there in the pricey market today.

As the growth comes to fruition, investors could expect up to 22% annualized ROR (incl. the dividends) with a price target of $5,800 by the end of 2026.

BKNG Valuation (Fast Graphs)

Investor's Takeaway

By no means, we should diminish the risks of waning travel demand with consumers savings meaningfully reduced by the inflation and with Booking's management providing lukewarm Q3 guidance.

Indeed, all these issues are a material threat to Booking's diversified business. Hence, I lowered my growth expectation from the previous double-digit to 7-10% annual revenue growth in 2025.

Nevertheless, travel is experiencing a new renaissance with Booking's business set to be the primary beneficiary driven by its leadership in Europe, major growth in emerging markets and broadening vertical integration, fully capturing each cent of the value chain of the travel from start to finish.

Altogether, Booking is one of the best deals in the market today, priced below its 15Y average, below the pricey broader market as such, with 14-17% annualized EPS growth over the next few years, potentially rewarding shareholders handsomely.