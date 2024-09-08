ETV: Decent For Income, But Not As Good At Protecting Against Inflation As Other Options

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund offers a high yield of 9.08%, primarily through investing in equities and writing index call options.
  • The fund's strategy involves selling index call options on the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100, which limits capital gains but generates substantial income.
  • Despite underperforming the S&P 500, the fund achieved a 10.63% total return over the past year, aligning with the historical average return of the index.
  • The fund's heavy weighting in technology stocks, particularly the "Magnificent Seven," necessitates careful portfolio diversification to manage concentration risk effectively.
  • The fund's distributions are fully covered and it is currently trading at a larger-than-average discount.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) is an interesting closed-end fund that investors can employ as a method of achieving a high level of current income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund primarily

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.2K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETV Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ETV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News