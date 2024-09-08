FLGB: Despite Improving Near-Term Growth Outlook, Long-Term Growth Trend Remains Weak

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF offers a 4.2% dividend yield and low expense ratio, but has a weaker long-term growth outlook compared to the S&P 500.
  • FLGB's portfolio is diversified with low concentration risk but is heavily weighted towards defensive sectors, limiting its growth potential.
  • The improving macroeconomic environment in the U.K. boosts FLGB's short-term earnings growth outlook for 2025 and 2026, enhancing near-term opportunities.
  • Despite a favorable valuation with a forward P/E ratio of 11.8x, FLGB's long-term growth outlook leads to a hold rating.

View of the glorious Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, one of the iconic London landmarks, at sunset by the River Thames - London, UK

Adam Yee/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) invests in a portfolio of about 100 British stocks. The fund seeks to track the result of the FTSE United Kingdom index. The fund has an attractive

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLGB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FLGB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLGB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News