Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Wall Street will have its hands full for the first full week of September with the economic calendar featuring the August CPI report, August PPI report, and the University of Michigan consumer survey as the Federal Reserve meeting on September 19 gets even closer on the calendar.



While the earnings calendar for the week ahead is light, it features heavy hitters like Oracle (ORCL), Kroger (KR) (analysis), and Adobe (ADBE). Investors will also be looking out for the quarterly report of meme stock GameStop (GME).



Apple (AAPL) will hold its annual iPhone event on Monday, likely unveiling the latest model iPhones, Apple watches and AirPods.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, September 9 - Oracle (ORCL) and Rubrik (RBRK). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 10 - GameStop (GME), Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO), and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 11 - Manchester United (MANU), Oxford Industries (OXM), and Designer Brands (DBI). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 12 - Adobe (ADBE), Kroger (KR), RH (RH), and Signet Jewelers (SIG). See the full earnings calendar.

IPO watch: Impact BioMedical (MPCT) is expected to price its IPO and begin to trade next week. The Texas-based company said in an SEC filing that it was looking to offer 2M shares priced between $3 and $5, which would raise around $8M if priced at the midpoint. Impact BioMedical discovers, confirms and patents unique sciences and technologies in the healthcare space that can be developed with external partners. Kairos Pharma (KAPA) is also expected to start trading after a long delay.