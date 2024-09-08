S&P 500: Collapsing Like Early August, Week Starting September 9th (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy
Summary

  • Despite this week's large drop, the bigger picture remains bullish with expectations of new all-time highs later this year.
  • September and October could remain weak, however, and form a large consolidation to set up a post-election rally.
  • Similarities with early August caused panic into Friday's close, although a repeat of the August 5th crash does not look probable.
  • A bounce could set up early next week, but 5500-5550 should cap for another swing lower towards the 200dma.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The technicals on the S&P500 (SPY) sure pointed me in the wrong direction last week. After a highest ever monthly close in August combined with a highest ever weekly close and a bull flag on the daily

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy
Andrew McElroy is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' He has developed a unique system of technical analysis combined with an evaluation of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points. Andrew has been an independent trader since 2009 and manages a family portfolio of stocks and ETFs with his wife and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Macrogirl.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

