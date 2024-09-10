ljubaphoto

Introduction

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) is a newly listed REIT with only three months under its belt as a public company. And while this is a small amount of time for some investors to consider owning (a stock), the REIT has a lot of great things going for them so far.

Moreover, this may also be a good time for investors to dip their toes in the water before the waves pick up. Despite their short track record, SILA is fundamentally sound and looks well-positioned for a bright future. In this article, I discuss reasons why you should consider owning this REIT before the market catches on.

Previous Thesis

I last covered Sila Realty Trust in a July article titled: This Newly Listed REIT Could Be A Great Portfolio Addition For Income Seekers. During my analysis, I was utterly impressed with the company's fundamentals, assigning them a buy rating. Since then, the share price is up double-digits in comparison to the S&P, which is down nearly 2%.

Since the July CPI report showed inflation cooling, REITs have enjoyed a strong rally with increased hopes of interest rate cuts in the near future. During the first quarter, SILA saw growth of 2% in their FFO and revenue. Core FFO & AFFO growth were even higher at 8% and 12%, respectively.

I also discussed the company dividend that was well-covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 61.7% at the time. Their occupancy was also strong with a 99.2% occupancy rate, higher than peers like Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and American Healthcare REIT (AHR) at the time.

Q2 & 1H Performance

Sila Realty Trust reported their second quarter earnings on August 6th and the stock experienced a 5% decline in share price as you can see from the chart below. This was due to same-store net operating income & AFFO declining from the prior quarter as a result of an amended master lease with GenesisCare & Steward Health.

Many are likely familiar with Steward, as Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has had ongoing issues with the tenant. However, SILA is working to resolve these issues and executed leases to new tenants for six of the 10 properties. I anticipate with lower interest rates in the future, the REIT will be able to find tenants for the remaining leases.

As previously mentioned, AFFO declined to $30.8 million, down from $38.3 million in Q1. Same-store NOI was $39.9 million, up slightly from $39.8 million. But this did decline year-over-year from $42.4 million, related to the company disposing of one property.

So, in my opinion, when the price dropped, the market overreacted a bit. But since, the share price has quickly rebounded.

Looking out past one single quarter, in the chart below, you can see Sila's solid performance in the first half vs the prior year. Revenue also declined slightly, but as previously mentioned, this was due to a disposition, a healthcare facility in Massachusetts.

1H ‘24 1H ‘23 Same-Store NOI $86.8M $88M Core FFO $66,229M $64,542M AFFO 69,130M $65,832M Revenue $94,193M $94,609M Click to enlarge

Acquisition Spree

Sila Realty Trust also made a good number of acquisitions in the first half of the year to continue on its path toward growth. So far, the company has made 8 acquisitions, although the graph only shows seven. The latest one was an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Arkansas for $28.25 million.

SILA Q2 supplemental

This brought the REIT's total acquisitions YTD to $135.717 million. For comparison purposes, peer National Health Investors (NHI) has made $56.6 million of investments so far. Moreover, as interest rates are likely to decline over the next year, I expect SILA will continue to grow its portfolio as the macro environment becomes more favorable.

Growing Market

Another reason I think Sila Realty Trust could continue a strong growth path is aging baby boomers. As they age, the need for medical services will increase, driving growth for healthcare-focused companies like Sila. Additionally, lower interest rates will also provide tailwinds for the REIT for the foreseeable future.

Q2 investor presentation

Over the next 30 to 40 years, the 65+ population is expected to nearly double to 107 million. And over time, this will likely increase demand, more specifically within the healthcare REIT sector.

Monthly Dividend & Balance Sheet

Aside from the strong performance in the first half of 2024, SILA also pays a monthly dividend that is well-covered by their AFFO. Peers Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE) both pay dividends on a quarterly basis. LTC Properties (LTC) also pays a monthly dividend, but most healthcare REITs pay quarterly.

I'm sure I speak for most investors when I say we would rather collect a smaller, monthly dividend. One reason is to compound faster. Second is, if you are a retiree currently living off dividends, those bills aren't due every 3 months. For the quarter, SILA's AFFO was $30.8 million. Using their shares outstanding, this gives the REIT a very safe AFFO payout ratio of 74.7%.

This was in comparison to their monthly paying peer, LTC Properties, who paid out $24.8 million in dividends and brought in funds available for distribution of $29.6 million during Q2, giving them a payout ratio of 83.7%.

Author chart

The company's balance sheet was also in much better shape in comparison to some of its peers. At quarter's end, they had a net debt to EBITDA of just 3.1x, slightly up from 3.0x in Q1.

AHR, another REIT that went public earlier this year, had a net debt to EBITDA of 5.9x. LTC Properties and OHI both had net debt to EBITDAs of 4.76x and 5.3x, respectively. NHI's was slightly lower at 4.2x. So, SILA's was much lower. Additionally, their debt maturities were well-staggered, with none maturing until 2027.

SILA Q2 supplemental

This had a weighted-average interest rate of just 3.3%. They also had cash of $87 million and liquidity totaling nearly $600 million. This puts them in a comfortable position as investment activity is likely to pick up in the coming months/years with lower interest rates.

Valuation

Although the stock is up 13.4% since July, it appears the stock still may have some upside left. At a current price of $25.65, this gives Sila Realty Trust a forward P/AFFO multiple of 11.27x. This is well-below the sector median's 16.59x.

Furthermore, with the stock being only public since June, I suspect they can command 13x - 14x multiple as a result of their fundamentals. This implies upside over $30 a share. Wall Street currently rates them a buy, with 8.5% upside at the time of writing.

Risks

With Sila Realty Trust being a newer, smaller REIT, I think the biggest risk is the chance of them becoming an acquisition target. Currently, they seem to make the perfect M&A target as a result of their performance and strong fundamentals.

Bottom Line

Despite their short track record, Sila Realty Trust appears to be a hidden gem amongst REITs. Their fundamentals are strong with a low-leveraged balance sheet, putting them in a favorable position to continue their solid growth via acquisitions.

Additionally, they pay a monthly dividend that is likely to see strong growth in the future, with an AFFO payout of 75%. They also have catalysts to propel them forward, such as aging baby boomers and anticipated lower interest rates. SILA seems to have everything to like and nothing to dislike currently aside from their smaller size, making them a perfect M&A target:

Fortified balance sheet with no debt maturing for more than two years.

Undervalued in comparison to peers.

Low AFFO payout ratio

Only three months as a public company, so the market hasn't caught on to its potential

As a result of their solid fundamentals and potential to become a major player within the healthcare sector, I continue to rate Sila Realty Trust a buy.