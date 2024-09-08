Morsa Images

The Thesis

As anticipated, Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) continued to see topline decline as it entered into the second quarter of 2024 as a result scaling down GCR revenue due to the mix shift strategy. I expect this pressure on the to continue further in rest of the 2024 as well, however, the backlog levels and contribution from the recent acquisition should support the topline in 2024 resulting in flat to slight decline in the company revenue for FY24. Longer term outlook, however, appears to be favorable for the company due to its focus on growing across key vertical market and gaining market share and expand footprint through potential acquisition in the coming years.

Margin prospects on the other hand remains favorable for both the near and long term due as the company continues to focus on evolving its offering towards higher margin category, ODR. The company's stock is currently trading higher that its historical averages, however, improved notable since my last bullish article. While the company's growth prospects remains favorable with steady profit growth, I would like to stay with the buy rating going ahead.

Last Quarter Performance

As LMB exited the first half of 2024, its topline continued to experience contraction as anticipated as the company continued to progress towards its mix-shift strategy to scale down lower-margin GCR business. During the quarter, the company’s General Contractor Relationships ("GCR") segment declined 40.3% year on year. The Owner Direct Relationships ("ODR") segment on the other hand was up 40.8% versus the prior year's quarter to $82.8 million and now accounts for approximately 67% of the total LMB’s revenue. Overall, the company's consolidated topline declined by 2.12% to $122.2 million versus the prior year quarter.

LMB segment wise revenue (Research Wise)

While the company topline continued to see a purposeful decline for the third consecutive quarter, its margin continues to grow consistently. During the last quarter, LMB’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps year on year reaching 11.3%. This margin growth was primarily a result of higher revenue in the ODR segment during the quarter, which is a higher-margin business for LMB. While the company’s SG&A as a percentage of sales reached 19%, up from 16.3% a year ago, primarily due to continued investment in ODR business to drive growth, the benefit from higher revenue in this business more than offsets the impact from higher SG&A during the second quarter of 2024.

Outlook

Moving into the second quarter of 2024, the company’s top line continued to decline as it continued to scale down its GCR. This strategic scaling down has resulted in a significant reduction in the GCR revenue portion in the overall LMB’s business to approximately 32% from 53% a year ago demonstrating a successful execution of the mix shift strategy. I expect the impact of this mix-shift strategy to continue to put pressure on the company’s top line in the quarters ahead as the company is targeting its ODR segment to reach up to 70% in FY24, which is currently near 67% as of the second quarter of 2024. While organic topline growth appears to be sluggish in the near term, the recent acquisition of ACME and Industrial Air, which are anticipated to contribute $10 million and $30 million respectively in annual revenue for FY24 should support the company’s overall topline growth leading to a flat to slightly negative growth in 2024.

Margin growth with increase in ODR share (Company presentation)

Although the company is targeting ODR to reach 70% by year-end 2024, the company’s long-term target is to hit at least 80% of ODR and 20% GCR, which means the pressure on topline should continue beyond 2024. However, apart from this the company remains focused on its key verticals, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, data centers, life sciences, higher education, and cultural entertainment, to drive growth in its topline in coming years as these industries require uninterrupted building operations that cannot fail. And, as the company provides its customers in these verticals with solutions and services to maintain and upgrade their mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure, this should generate recurring revenue for LMB in the longer run, benefiting the company’s revenue growth in the coming years.

Mix-shift projection (Company presentation)

Additionally, the company continues to focus on expanding its footprint through strategic acquisition and currently has a strong acquisition pipeline, each with a new customer base and the same type of focus to top customers and promotes diversity. In my opinion, as the company grows its footprint, it should be able to capture the market share significantly and capitalize on the opportunity, which should further help the company expand topline in the longer term. The company’s financial position also looks sound with improving profitability and a decent 78.7% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate, which should support the company in its future potential acquisitions.

Apart from the initiative to improve topline growth in the longer term, the company’s margin outlook appears to be strong in both the near term and the longer term. As we discussed above, the company is expected to continue to execute its mix-shift strategy to increase the portion of higher margin ODR business in the total sales, which should continue to drive the company’s profitability going ahead.

In addition to this, the ODR segment backlog has reached $77.7 million in the last quarter, which should also boost the company’s margin due to the backlog's high margin profile. In addition to this, the company is evolving its services towards ODR-focused services including On-demand facility services, critical system repairs, data-driven solutions, and maintenance & operations to better support its customers, which provides customer value as well as better margins at the same time, which should further drive the company’s margin growth in the coming years.

Valuation

Since my first article on LMB in April this year, the company stock has been up approximately 54% as the company's margin and bottom line continues to expand despite the weakness in the topline. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forwards EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.95, representing a premium to its five year average ratio of 6.06. However, the stock valuation has improved since my last article in July this year when this multiple was near 13x, as the company's stock price has corrected in high single digit since then.

LMB growth grade (Seeking Alpha)

Going ahead, I expect the company's topline to remain under pressure in the near term as LMB continues to execute on its mix shift strategy. However, strong backlog and contribution from recent acquisition of ACME and Industrial Air should should support the company's topline in the rest of the 2024. As we can also see in the chart above, the company is expected to deliver top line growth in mid single digit in the coming quarter, which is inline with the sector median. However, the margin prospects remains promising due to steady growth in higher margin ODR business as well as the company's continued focus on new and evolved offering with higher margin that also provides value to its customer. In my view, this continued margin growth should help the company to improve its valuation which appears to be slightly higher at the moment.

Risk

Similar to what we discussed in the previous article, the company continued to benefit from executing its mix shift strategy, focusing more on the higher-margin ODR segment. And as anticipated, this strategy has led to volume losses, resulting in the company's topline declining for the third consecutive quarter. While the pressure on topline in expected to continue, i am expecting margin to continue its growth further. However, with further topline decline, if the ODR segment margin also suffers, the overall profitability might get impacted significantly leading to further deterioration in the company's valuation leading to poor stock performance in the future.

Conclusion

As discussed above in the valuation section, the company's stock is currently trading at a premium to its historical average. While the topline growth continues to suffers and is expected to be the same in rest of the 2024 as well, i expect the company's margin to improve in the coming quarter as the ODR revenue share continues to increase in LMB total revenue. Long term, however, looks good due to to LMB focus on strategic acquisition to scale it business and gain market share. Considering the company's favorable long term prospects and expected improvement in the stocks valuation with increasing profitability, I would suggest to "BUY" this stock at the current levels.