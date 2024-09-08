Monty Rakusen

In April, I believed that welding play Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was doing really well. After demonstrating on solid share price and operating gains, shares commanded a premium valuation compared to the wider market.

This came amidst the recognition that the business was benefiting from long-term megatrends, among others, related to infrastructure and renewables. While the long-term trends are sound, the company is suffering from current weakness in automation, and in particular challenges in the EV sector.

While current hiccups are not ideal, the long-term promise remains, as Lincoln continues to demonstrate on solid margins, while pursuing interesting and continued bolt-on deals.

A Quality Welding Business

Lincoln Electric has a long history which goes back to the 19th century, and has been recognized as a quality equipment manufacturer of welding and related equipment. Focusing on North America, the company competes against the likes of Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and ESAB (ESAB), among others.

Labor shortages, investments into infrastructure, need for renewables, all drive demand for such equipment, and let's not forget that there is a constant need for safer and energy-efficient solutions as well. Customers of the business are active in general fabrication, energy & process, heavy industries, construction, infrastructure and automation, among others.

Lincoln's automation, welding & cutting solutions, and even gas management solutions and educational services provide work to some 12,000 workers, while offering a complementary suite of products and services to its clients.

In February of this year, the company posted an 11% increase in full year 2023 sales to $4.19 billion, with operating margins up 80 basis points to 17.1% of sales. Operating profits of $717 million yielded after-tax earnings of $545 million, with earnings reported at $9.37 per share.

Net debt of $712 million was very modest, for a leverage ratio less than 1 times. Pegging earnings power close to $10 per share for 2024, a peak valuation of $260 per share in March translated into a demanding 26 times earnings multiple.

A Setback

With shares trading at a high of $260 in the spring, investors were extrapolating prevailing growth, as the company announced an interesting bolt-on deal for RedViking, a privately held automation system integrator. With a $70 million sales contribution, this deal added about 2% to pro forma sales, but moreover was interesting given its focus on autonomous guided vehicles, mobile robots and dynamic test systems.

Ever since, shares have fallen, quite precipitously, in fact. A $240 stock in April has fallen by another quarter to current levels of $175 per share. By the end of April it was evident that the company witnessed a slowdown in the business with first quarter sales down nearly 6% to $981 million, almost all attributable to organic sales declines. Despite the pressure on the topline numbers, adjusted operating profit margins improved by 120 basis points to 17.5% of sales. This margin expansion, in combination with modest share buybacks, made that adjusted earnings improved by ten cents to $2.23 per share.

In May, shares fell alongside the rest of the industrial complex, as it became evident that the industry was seeing tougher times. This did not withhold the company from announcing another bolt-on deal on the final day of July. The company acquired Vanair Manufacturing (at an undisclosed purchase price). Vanair is a manufacturer of mobile power solutions which serves the US truck market. The purchase price has not been disclosed, as the deal will contribute $100 million in annual sales, while posting double-digit EBIT margins, adding another 2-3% of profitable sales to the business.

On the same day, the company posted second quarter results. Quarterly sales fell by 4% to $1.02 billion, with organic sales declines largely in line with the reported results, as adjusted operating margins came in flat at 17.4% of sales. Amidst incremental interest expenses, the company posted a ten cent fall in adjusted earnings to $2.34 per share, with adjusted earnings so far this year coming in dead flat at $4.57 per share.

This means that earnings are likely on track to come in around $9 per share this year, a bit softer than a close to $10 earnings per share run rate seen earlier this year. On the bright side, net debt of $832 million remains very reasonable, as the purchase of Viking seems to have come at a mere $152 million expense. With shares down from $240 in March to $200 in July, and $175 by now, multiples have contracted from a mid-twenty times earnings multiple to about twenty times earnings here.

What Now?

The truth is that Lincoln is quite modestly leveraged and has the ability and willingness to continue to pursue bolt-on dealmaking. This is comforting, as the business is clearly finding itself in a tough spot, amidst difficult comparables from 2023, among others. With no purchase price for Vanair reported, I have no questions that pro forma net debt would jump towards the billion mark here, still a very reasonable amount.

Current softness is mostly attributed to a pause in capital spending for automation processes, as well as OEMs rebalancing plans between their powertrain platforms. On the bright side, on the conference call, the company confirmed that recent acquisitions will contribute about $0.15 per share to annual earnings here.

That is needed as the softness is disappointing, but moreover the outlook for the EV charging market is debated on the call, as this was supposed to be(come) a future growth driver of the business.

With shares down to the lowest levels seen since early 2023, appeal is increasing again. Trading at roughly a market multiple, Lincoln reports current revenue declines, but the long term positioning remains sound. This makes that appeal is rapidly on the increase, as I am happy to buy into further weakness from here, with the long-term promise still looking sound.