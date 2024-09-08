ETV: Discount Provides Appeal For Long-Term Investors

PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) is a closed-end fund that invests in an underlying portfolio heavily tilted toward the technology sector. Similar to most other tech-heavy funds, that's primarily driven by the mega-cap tech names that have been driving most of the gains in the last couple of years in the broader market.

However, since our last update, there has been quite a bit of volatility starting to kick up. The space had been recovering since hitting a correction level, which was admittedly quite brief. That said, it doesn't appear that we are in the clear yet, as the mega-cap tech names once again are sinking. I believe that ETV is an interesting consideration for a long-term investor portfolio, with the fund's discount still at relatively attractive levels.

Additionally, since we last touched on the fund, we also have the latest semi-annual report to give a look at the numbers for the first half of the year.

ETV Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.16

Discount/Premium: -6.24%

Distribution Yield: 9.01%

Expense Ratio: 1.08%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $1.647 billion

Structure: Perpetual

ETV's investment objective is to "provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." To achieve this, the fund will invest "in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium."

Performance - Discount Still Appealing

Since our last update, the market has been volatile, with the Nasdaq hitting correction territory-though it was for a rather brief period of time. Given that ETV looks to benchmark against the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq, that's where ETV gets a heavy tilt toward the technology sector weighting that it carries. Therefore, while the market and Nasdaq were dropping considerably, ETV was also heading lower.

ETV Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

This fund doesn't just carry a portfolio that mirrors these indexes, though. Instead, it also employs an options writing strategy. That is why benchmark comparisons in their reports also include the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index and the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Indexes.

While the fund has seen lower total annualized returns relative to the straight S&P 500 and Nasdaq Indexes, the fund has outperformed the more appropriate buy/write indexes. When using a call-writing options strategy that naturally limits the upside or generates losses during strong bull market runs.

This fund targets nearly a 100% overwrite, with the latest fact sheet showing it was 96% overwritten. They are writing at-the-money options with the percentage written out-of-the-money at 0.40%, which means there is nearly no upside before hitting the upside cap. The average days to expiration come in at 15 days, meaning they are rolling these trades roughly every two weeks.

With most of the last over decade now being primarily a strong climb upward for broader equities, we naturally would expect to see that underperformance. The performance breakdown below is as of June 30, 2024.

ETV Annualized Performance (Eaton Vance)

Generally, during these more volatile times, CEFs will see their discounts/premiums impacted, primarily by seeing discounts widen. That had occurred with ETV, but it is actually trading around where the discount was during our last update. This was because the fund's discount narrowed materially before the market correction took hold, which saw the discount widen back out.

ETV 1-Year Discount Chart (CEFConnect)

Over the long term, ETV has generally traded at a slight premium. That's what makes the current discount fairly attractive to consider.

Ycharts

Distribution - Looking Healthy

While the discount is attractive now, the fund's distribution change was clearly a factor in pushing the premium to a discount. During most of the time the fund was trading at a premium, the distribution was quite predictable. For many years, it paid out the same monthly distribution before it was cut in 2022.

Right before they cut, we can actually see above that the fund started to trade at some of the highest premium levels, which really made the downside move much more dramatic than it otherwise would have been. Earlier this year, they raised the distribution and that hadn't seemed to materially narrow the discount. At least, it wasn't an exciting enough move to get investors to start pushing the fund to a premium once again.

ETV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Today, the current distribution rate comes to 9.01%; thanks to the discount here, the fund's actual NAV rate is a bit lower at 8.45%. I believe a more important discussion on this would be for the distribution coverage, though-as closed-end funds can really pay out whatever they'd like as long as NAV doesn't hit $0.

For ETV, like many equity CEFs, they will rely on capital gains to fund their distributions, and that can come from the underlying portfolio or the option premiums received from its index call writing strategy. In the latest report, net investment income per share came to $0.015-which was actually a material decline from last year on a relative basis, but on an absolute basis, it was really only a small move.

ETV Financial Metrics (Eaton Vance Semi-Annual Report)

Net realized and unrealized gains were quite strong during this six-month period, as we would have suspected, thanks to a really strong first half of the year for the market as well. As we often see during strong periods of broader market performance, ETV's option writing strategy actually generated losses.

ETV Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Eaton Vance)

This is because the fund writes calls against indexes, and they are cash-settled. When the indexes are rallying, that means losses are being created, and to close out the trade, they need to pay more than they actually received on the initial premium. An index can't be owned directly, but given the underlying portfolio is going to mirror the indexes, they are pretty much indirectly 'covered.' That's why we see that the underlying portfolio saw significant gains, which they realized a significant portion, as well as left a good portion unrealized.

With all this being said, the best barometer for measuring coverage is watching the NAV per share over time.

NAV will have natural gyrations, which will be extreme sometimes because that's simply what you are getting when you invest in equities. So the longer the period of time, the better, where I'd say looking at least a year at a time makes sense. For a better broader overview, here is a look at the NAV per share over the last decade.

Ycharts

We get to see a clear illustration of just how volatile the fund can be, but also that there was some slippage technically in coverage as the NAV declined. In the grand scheme of things, this slippage was relatively small for a decade period.

Further, looking forward more would be what one might be able to expect in terms of total returns. As it stands, from this point moving forward, ETV needs to earn the 8.45% NAV rate plus the expense ratio of 1.08%. If they can achieve the ~9.5% required, then the distribution can be sustained. While that is quite a high hurdle to clear, especially after already hitting regular market highs this year, it doesn't seem an impossible task. That's why I believe that currently the ETV distribution is looking quite healthy.

In our previous piece, we discussed in-depth the distribution tax classifications. In particular, we focused on the return of capital distributions, which is a positive for the fund.

ETV's Portfolio

In terms of the fund's portfolio, we never really have too much to update on this front. In the first half of the year, the fund's turnover rate came to only 2%. That puts it on pace to be below last year's already low 8%. The highest turnover rate the fund had was in 2022, with a 19% turnover rate, and that was just over double the prior two years when turnover came in at 9% in each of 2021 and 2020.

Overall, this is why there really isn't too much to update on; the active part of the strategy they employ is the options strategy that is more active for this fund, not buying and selling the underlying investments.

When looking at the sector breakdown, the fund's information technology and communication services allocation is actually higher than the benchmark.

ETV Sector Allocation (Eaton Vance)

Though there might not be many changes in the top ten holdings between updates, it is always worth noting that this fund is quite concentrated, with the top ten accounting for nearly 46% of the fund's holdings. A total of 40.6% is allocated to the Super Six names, which are all the fund's top holdings-which includes both classes of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) holdings.

ETV Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

This makes ETV show more concentration relative to something like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) but is actually less concentrated than Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). However, that's exactly where we would expect the fund, right in the middle as it incorporates a mixture of these two benchmarks into its strategy.

Conclusion

ETV is a tech-heavy focused CEF that provides an attractive distribution rate paid monthly to investors. The fund will rely significantly on capital gains to fund its distribution, and the current payout rate doesn't look too elevated to any extreme level. That said, with the broader market hitting up against new all-time highs once again-after a rather short-lived period of volatility-there could be some reason to give pause before getting too aggressive.

On the other hand, I believe that given the fund's current discount and optimism for equities over the long term, it can still be appropriate for a long-term focused income investor. This is where utilizing a more cautious approach by dollar-cost averaging into or growing one's position would be more appropriate, rather than getting too aggressive and going all in at this time.