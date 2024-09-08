OCCI: Reaping Benefits From Improving CLO Conditions

Sep. 08, 2024 11:25 AM ETOFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI)ECC, OXLC2 Comments
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • OCCI offers a high dividend yield of 18.6%, making it appealing for income investors despite its 60.7% price decline since inception.
  • The fund's portfolio focuses on CLO equity and debt, benefiting from interest rate cuts but sensitive to rate hikes.
  • OCCI's distribution is well-covered by net investment income, ensuring stability and potential growth through reinvestment and a 5% DRIP discount.
  • Anticipated interest rate cuts could enhance OCCI's asset quality and price, making it a buy despite current risks associated with high default rates.

group of men rolling a bunch of dollar bills

Paper Boat Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Closed end funds remains one of the best places to collect a higher yield in today's market. The unfortunate part of closed end funds is that they get a bad reputation because of

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.31K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OCCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCCI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OCCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News