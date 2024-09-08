jetcityimage

Make no mistake, it’s a tough time for retail pharmacies around the country. Pharmacy giant Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) has been closing stores all over the place all summer, and Rite Aid is just flat out gone here in Michigan and struggling to survive at all.

Today I want to look at one of the other big players in the industry, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). The company has dropped in share price in recent months, and despite its troubles has been paying very solid dividends and is trading at what would normally be described as a value P/E ratio.

I think it’s important to look deeper than just the superficial problems that are well documented about the retail pharmacy industry right now, and see if CVS really is a bargain, or we need to be more cautious about what the company faces, even at these prices.

Q2 Earnings – Full-Year Outlook

Last month, CVS came out with its second quarter earnings release. They beat estimates on GAAP earnings by 5¢ per share, while missing on revenue by about $200 million. That in and of itself isn’t a terrible result.

The big news was that the company revised its full-year guidance downward, where instead of expecting over $7.00 per share in earnings, they are now guiding to around $6.40 to $6.65. They also guided down expected operating cash flow from $10.5 billion to $9 billion.

Guidance cuts were made chiefly on the basis of pressure on Health Care Benefits.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $12.5 billion Total Current Assets $70 billion Total Assets $252 billion Total Current Liabilities $81 billion Long-Term Debt $62.6 billion Total Liabilities $177 billion Total Shareholder Equity $75 billion Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

The thing that stands out most to me about CVS’ balance sheet is the company has quite a bit of debt. Beyond the long-term debt, the company has a current ratio of 0.86. That’s not ideal with the changes the retail pharmacy industry is undergoing. It’s not that the company is in any way at risk of being able to pay their bills, but this seriously hamstrings their flexibility to react to changes in an effective way.

Right now the company is trading at a price/book value of 0.97. That’s pretty good, with a sector median of 2.41, but by itself this isn’t enough for me to declare the company to be a value play.

The Risks

With the company facing so much pressure on the industry as a whole, it’s important to understand the many risks that CVS faces before we consider whether it is worth considering investing in.

The company needs to be able to forecast its health care and benefit costs. It is also increasingly important that CVS proves its ability to be able to compete on the Public Exchange.

Retail pharmacy is a highly competitive industry, with some drug makers looking to start offering direct sales to consumers. This is going to be applying pressure on CVS’ margins going forward.

Operating a retail pharmacy is also impacted by the overall economic conditions. The economy is going good right now, but a weakened economy could hurt the operating results and be a further drag on estimated revenue and earnings in the future.

CVS has been working on consolidation and acquired a number of new partners in recent years. There hope is that there will by synergies there that improve the margin, but the company has to be able to successfully integrate their acquisitions to achieve those benefits.

Statement of Operations – Strong Profits

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Total Revenue $292 billion $322 billion $358 billion $180 billion Operating Income $13.3 billion $7.9 billion $13.7 billion $5.3 billion Net Income $8.0 billion $4.3 billion $8.3 billion $2.9 billion Diluted EPS $6.02 $3.26 $6.47 $2.28 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

CVS has some very nice earnings for a company trading at its current prices. At the same time, it’s worth pointing out that the company is experiencing a worsening operating margins, which is likely to continue with a recent guidance downward on full-year earnings and operating cash flow.

Even with the revised downward estimates, the company is expected to do pretty well in the years to come. This year it is expected they will have revenues of $369 billion and earnings of $6.55 per share. Next year the revenue would be $386 billion with earnings of $7.35 per share. That would give us a P/E ratio of 8.82, and a forward P/E of 7.86. Both of these are, again, well below the sector median, which in and of itself would make this look promising as a value stock.

Cash Flow and the Growing Dividend

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Operating FCF $18 billion $16 billion $13 billion $8 billion Investing FCF ($5.2 billion) ($5.0 billion) ($21 billion) ($3.7 billion) Financing FCF ($11.4 billion) ($10.5 billion) $2.7 billion $4.3 billion Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

CVS has been generating quite a bit of free cash flow from operations, though it has been declining year-over-year and the company revised operating cash flow guidance downward, suggesting that trend is going to continue.

The company also pays quite a nice dividend, which has grown from 50¢ quarterly in 2020, to 55¢ in 2022, 60.5¢ in 2023, and 66.5¢ per quarter today. That gives us a dividend yield of 4.6%, which is really nice, and right now the operating cash flow suggests that this is probably sustainable.

At the same time, this isn’t an ideal dividend stock, despite the history of growth. CVS has declining cash flow, and substantial debt, I would say that between that and the ongoing changes facing the industry in general, any more growth of dividend payments is highly unlikely to be a priority. I’m not saying that the dividend is sustainable, because I think it is, but past growth history shouldn’t be interpreted as presumptive future growth.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

After declining down to the lower end of its 52-week range, CVS looks relatively cheap at present. At the same time, I feel like there is just too much uncertainty about the industry and the company’s future prospects to be worth taking the chance on, even at these levels.

I’m going to rate CVS a hold at present. In the future I would reconsider if the company stops seeing such downward pressure on their operating margins and forward earnings. CVS has a lot of potential to make a lot of money, but only if things go right for them.