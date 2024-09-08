Liudmila Chernetska

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is set to report q1’25 earnings on September 9, 2024, with strong expectations to the upside across analysts and investors. Analysts have revised their EPS forecast 13x to the upside and 5x to the downside in the last 90 days.

In addition to this, institutional investors have been net buyers of ORCL shares, suggesting significant interest in the ERP turned hyperscaler as the firm continues to expand their global AI factory footprint.

Consensus is estimating 6% top-line growth for eq1’25 with an EPS estimate of $1.33/share. For eq1’25, I’m estimating Oracle to bring in $13.3b in revenue with an adjusted EPS of $1.36/share, slightly above consensus estimates. Given the optimism across Wall Street and the recent price action across the tech sector post-earnings, I am cautiously optimistic going into eq1’25 earnings and will be downgrading ORCL shares from a STRONG BUY to a BUY rating. As a result, I am lowering my price target from $194/share to $182/share at 16x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA.

My rationale behind the downgrade revolves around the broader optimistic outlook for Oracle’s earnings performance. This leaves very little room for an earnings surprise and may result in either an earnings miss as experienced in q4’24 or minimal upside potential as a result of the tight dispersion between consensus estimates and results.

Unless Oracle’s Cloud Services segment outperforms above analysts’ expectations, ORCL shares may follow the same fate as other tech companies post-earnings.

Oracle Investment Thesis

I want to make it clear that I remain optimistic about Oracle’s long-term growth strategy as the firm expands their AI factory presence and brings AI capabilities into their ERP software. The caution is more so related to the state of the market and the potential for valuations moderating. ORCL shares currently trade at 15.84x forward EV/EBITDA, a premium above Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), and discounted when compared to Microsoft (MSFT). Using an enterprise value-weighted approach to valuation, ORCL shares appear undervalued when compared to its peers, suggesting some upside potential resulting from mean reversion. This factor makes me more optimistic for ORCL shares as a strong investment candidate as Wall Street continues to undervalue the hyperscaler.

On the operational front, Oracle is quickly becoming one of the largest AI factory builders as the firm expands their presence across geographies to cater to local data privacy laws and engage in winning Sovereign Government business. Oracle is currently building 100 new data centers and expanding the capacity of their existing data center sites. One factor that was mentioned in their q2’24 earnings call was that Oracle’s data centers are not scaled to meet the current demand for GPUs, suggesting that the market remains underserved and requires this long runway of AI factories that Oracle is positioning itself to cater to.

We got enough Nvidia GPUs for Elon Musk's company xAI to bring up the first version, the first available version of their large language model called Grok. They got that up and running. But boy did they want a lot more. Boy did they want a lot more GPUs than we gave them. We gave them quite a few, but they wanted more and we are in the process of getting them more. Larry Ellison, Chairman & CTO, Oracle

This factor gives me reason to believe that the Cloud Services segment can grow to a $25b business in eFY25 and beyond $33b by eFY26.

The only impediment which appears to have cleared up in the last two quarters is the availability of GPUs. Management at Nvidia (NVDA) reported that the supply for Hopper GPUs has improved with demand for the novel Blackwell platform outpacing supply. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has suggested similar availability for their MI300 GPUs paired with their EPYC CPU processors. Given the debottlenecking of GPU supply, Oracle should be better positioned to accelerate their data center expansion program with improved availability for training models.

One factor that stands out relating to Oracle’s data center expansion is that all data centers are autonomously managed, derived from a modular design, and can be scaled. Each data center is also designed with all OCI features built in, allowing for customers to leverage all of Oracle’s software services no matter the location. In addition to this, enterprises that seek to leverage on-prem private data centers can have OCI implemented without bearing any additional costs outside of consumption. This provides customers a compelling investment strategy for developing their AI/ML models across all nodes.

Risks Relating To Oracle

Bull Case

Oracle remains well-positioned for growth as their data center strategy takes shape. Demand for GPUs within Oracle’s hosted data centers remains strong with demand outpacing supply. This should result in a strong upswing for the firm’s cloud services as the firm continues to build out and expand their AI factories.

Bear Case

The macroeconomic environment continues to dim as the business climate shifts downward. The August PMI readings provided mixed signals as employment slows paired with a sharp contraction in backlogs across both services and manufacturing. This could pose as a challenge to enterprises as they face a challenging growth environment and have the potential to trickle down into a decline in demand for Oracle’s cloud services.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

ORCL shares have significantly outperformed the NASDAQ Index (QQQ) and its peer hyperscalers, outpacing the NASDAQ by 24% YTD.

Despite my optimistic outlook for ORCL shares, I am hesitant buying shares going into earnings given the heightened scrutiny by investors and traders for the tech industry this quarter. Despite the near-term market volatility, I remain bullish on ORCL shares and optimistic of the company’s operational performance.

Given the challenging market, I am rerating ORCL shares with a BUY recommendation and lowering my price target from $194/share to $183/share at 16x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA.