Blue Owl Capital: Sound BDC With Adverse Strategic Setting

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.58K Followers

Summary

  • In my previous article on OBDC I outlined a conservative thesis, identifying several bottlenecks for continued earnings growth.
  • So far OBDC has performed below the market, where even its merger with OBDE have not caused material / positive reaction by the market.
  • Meanwhile, the core fundamentals have remained stable and the dividend coverage is still one of the best in the BDC sector.
  • In this article I dissect the recent news of the merger and Q2, 2024 earnings deck, explaining in detail why I have kept a neutral view on OBDC.

Risk and reward bags on a basic balance scale in equal position on wood table. risk management concept, depicts investors use a risk reward ratio to compare the expected return of an investment

small smiles

In my previous article on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) I plotted a rather conservative thesis on this BDC - Blue Owl Capital: There Are 2 Fundamental Showstoppers.

In the article I made it clear that OBDC has

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.58K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OBDC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News