Hiroshi Watanabe

My previous article on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) was issued in May 2024 with a title - NCDL: Too Many Uncertainties To Go Long. The key takeaway from the analysis was that NCDL has a decent portfolio structure and the right types of assets on the balance sheet to generate sustainable income streams. Yet, at the same time, there were issues with the abnormal leverage and spread compression, which introduced a relatively high degree of uncertainty, especially given that NCDL is public only since early January this year (i.e., minimal data set from which to assess historical performance).

Since the publication of my previous article, NCDL has actually performed quite well, delivering a positive alpha of ~ 6.5% in a period in which many BDCs have reported subpar Q2, 2024 earnings results.

YCharts

Let's now take a look at NCDL's recent earnings deck to see whether the thesis has become more attractive, potentially warranting a rating upgrade.

Thesis review

By looking deeper into Q2, 2024 earnings data, the overarching conclusion is that NCDL has managed to deliver relatively stable results, although with some areas of concern.

The net investment income per share landed at $0.57, which is an increase of $0.01 per share compared to the prior quarter. Recording an increasing net investment figure for Q2 has not been that common among many BDC peers.

If we measure this result against the total dividend paid in Q2, we will arrive at dividend coverage of ~ 104%, but adjusting for the supplemental distribution, which amounted to $0.1 per share, the base dividend coverage level would land at 126%, which is certainly above the BDC sector average. Based on base dividend only, the forward yield for NCDL stands at ~ 10.3% - i.e., an attractive level given the strong base dividend coverage statistic.

Speaking of positives, it is worth underscoring the pick-up in the investment activity, where during the quarter NCDL captured $360 million of new originations from which more than 95% flowed in the form of first lien senior secured loans. As a result of this, the fair value of NCDL's portfolio increased by circa $196 million, with the new investments and originations clearly surpassing the organic loan paydowns. Plus, after the sizeable addition of new and defensive investments, the total chunk of portfolio first lien senior loan investments ticked up, reaching almost 91% (measured on a fair value basis).

The comment during the Q2 earnings call by Kenneth Kencel - Chairman, President and CEO - gives a decent color on this specific dynamics:

When looking at the second quarter results, there are two factors that help bolster our performance. One was the level of deployment we experienced in the quarter. The other was our discipline in managing NCDL's leverage profile, which Shai will discuss in more detail. NCDL's deployment of capital during the second quarter was very strong. This was a meaningful uplift compared to Q1. In fact, Q2 represented one of the strongest quarters in the history of our firm in terms of loan origination. And that resurgence of activity particularly in the senior lending area, which represented over 95% of our origination activity was responsible for much of our success.

An additional driver for earnings growth that Kenneth underscored in the outlined comment was the optimized use of external leverage. In other words, it just means that NCDL assumed heavy loads of debt in order to accommodate portfolio expansion - increasing it from a conservative level of 0.82x to 1.04x.

Now, as many of my follower have probably noticed it, I am not that comfortable recommending BDCs that currently carry high leverage levels. The overall economic conditions are too uncertain, and the signals we are getting from many other BDCs is that there might be a slow emergence of structurally growing non-accruals. The problem is that with high leverage, each negative aspect or result gets significantly magnified in an unfavorable fashion.

In fact, we can already see consequences of this by looking at some of NCDL Q2 data points. For example, during Q2 NCDL was forced to recognize an unrealized loss of $0.20 per share, which stemmed from just two underperforming investments that were placed under non-accrual status.

However, there are three important mitigating factors to this:

As described above, NCDL's portfolio is tilted towards inherently defensive investments (in senior secured first lien) from which 100% are backed by private equity sponsors. This is the highest quality and best combination that one can get in the BDC investing universe. The underlying portfolio credit statistics are as strong as they get in this segment, with portfolio average net leverage of 4.8x and interest coverage of 2.2x. While NCDL's leverage increased in a significant way, the current level is still below the sector average, which could be considered an advantage by itself.

The bottom line

After seeing the Q2, 2024 earnings data, I have decided to upgrade the rating from hold to buy. This is because Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corporation has demonstrated that it is able to grow its portfolio in a conservative fashion even during a time when the M&A activity is constrained. On top of this, by growing the portfolio, NCDL has actually managed to increase the portfolio yield by 20 basis points, which again goes against the average dynamics we have seen in the rest of BDC space. Lastly, while the leverage has indeed gone up, the combination of strong portfolio quality and a debt level that is still below sector average helps derisk the situation.

Finally, we have to appreciate the presence of one of the strongest base dividend coverage levels in the sector, where given the Q2 base distribution and NII generation, the coverage statistic is at 126%, offering a great margin of safety.