Tracking George Soros's 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

Summary

  • George Soros's 13F portfolio value decreased from $6.02B to $5.57B, with positions dropping from 193 to 177 this quarter.
  • New significant stakes include SPDR S&P 500 Index, Apple Puts, and ChampionX.
  • Major stake increases were seen in AstraZeneca, Westrock, and SPDR S&P 500 Index Puts, while significant reductions included Alphabet, AerCap Holdings, and Novo Nordisk.
  • Soros Fund Management's investment strategy remains diversified with a mix of small equity positions, large equity positions, and substantial debt holdings.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to George Soros’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on George Soros’s regulatory 13F Form filed on

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AZN, GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

