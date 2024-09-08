Anthony Bradshaw

Nearly a year ago, I published an article titled “Stocks In The Rearview: A Golden Outperformance Approaches” in which I highlighted the bullish case for gold and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). My core thesis was that gold will outperform stocks due to various macro factors and the multi-decade ebb and flow of the “SPX to gold ratio.” Thus far, the prediction has proven correct.

GLD outperformed the SPX by 3% over this time. This is a follow-up to that article. The bottom line up front is that I still think gold is set to outperform equities, for mostly the same reasons as stated before.

The SPX to gold ratio can be viewed here on Macrotrends. Just to clarify, this time series represents how many troy ounces of gold it takes to buy 1 unit of the S&P 500 index. With the index at around 5400 and the gold price at around 2400 per troy ounce, the current measure of the SPX to gold ratio should be around 2.25.

Based on the relative overvaluation of the SPX in gold terms, I think we are at the early stages of a decade-long bull market for gold. I think the SPX to gold ratio could fall below the 0.67 bottom set in August 2011. This was also the start of what was essentially a lost decade for gold, as you can see in the chart of GLD.

At today’s SPX, the implied value of gold at a 0.67 SPX to gold ratio would be around 8000. In reality, I’m somewhat expecting a lost decade in equities, so the real long-term price for gold could fall short of that.

The Catalysts For Gold

I think what must be stated before anything else is that markets are largely driven by sentiments. As much as there is robustness in fundamental analysis, price will only ever ultimately come from two forces: supply and demand. And sentiments have a huge impact on both.

The sentiment over the past 12 years has been that index funds are the safest bet on the market and a sure way to financial freedom. And in reality, the concept of passive index funds dates back at least to the early 1990s. Ever since the 1980s, the SPX to gold ratio has taken off and never fell below 0.6.

The passive indexing trade is so crowded at this point and so many people are depending on it continuing to work out as it always has. This is why it is possibly time for this sentiment to shift. The reality is every traditional metric of valuation multiples like the Shiller PE or the market cap to GDP ratio imply nosebleed highs in valuation. These have ultimately been supported economically by the easy money of ZIRP and sentimentally by the dubious proposition that indexing is totally foolproof. This also depended on the monetary hegemony of the dollar. Those are the legs of the passive indexing “bubble.”

Unfortunately, all of these are probably in for a dramatic reversal. The aftermath of COVID-19 marked the end of ZIRP and the start of deglobalization. The currency polarization of the dollar during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 marked the end of the dollar’s monetary neutrality. The breaking of the US banking sector in 2023, which pushed the Fed to orchestrate a soft bailout via the BTFP, arguably marked the beginning of fiscal dominance (which just means that monetary policy will start to become increasingly secondary to fiscal policies like national debt; the BTFP showed that the system was breaking when the Fed tried to conduct prudent monetary policy).

At this point, the last remaining domino is the understanding that US equities are infallible vehicles of wealth accumulation. Note that this was always just a theory too. There’s no economic law stating that equity holders will increase their wealth. Indeed, when plotting the SPX against the growth of broad money supply, we can see that much of the nominal growth in the index is really a result of increased fiat liquidity. The only difference between SPX and gold, in this respect, is that the SPX was the preferred target for liquidity inflows while gold has been relatively less favored. Why is that? I argue that it is really just sentiment!

When you look at the prevailing sentiment for gold, what do we see? It’s a boring, yellow rock that happens to be shiny. No cash flows. No productive business behind it. We can’t really explain why it even has a market value. Well, as I covered in my last article, gold has value as the last reference point to sound money (before Nixon closed the gold window in 1971), and this feature effectively marries its market price to economic productivity, which is the same underlying logic for why equities have value:

In a way, the returns of sound money and equity indices should be nearly equal over the long term, assuming a totally free market. This is because the market cap of all businesses is a market estimation of the discounted cash flow of all businesses - an estimation of all future production discounted to the present day. The value of money at any given moment is everything it can buy right now plus a discounted value of things it could buy in the future (one could think of this as embedded optionality or a liquidity premium, both interpretations are logically sound). Both calculations reference estimates of future productions, and both calculations discount these estimates to the present day. Therefore, a shift in expectations of future production must affect both numbers by the same percentage, causing the long-term returns to track closely together.

If the sentiment around gold reverses, we will see capital flow into gold like we haven’t seen in decades. Much of this capital will be sucked out of the equity markets. This is precisely how the SPX to gold ratio will start falling.

Are there any catalysts for this long run sentiment shift?

I think the unwinding of the yen carry trade is very underrated in this discussion. For many years, US assets have enjoyed an artificial “pump” thanks to the carry trade. This was predicated upon Japan's negative and ultra-low interest rate policy. That era is now ending. Every country will have to defend their own economic interests, and this includes intervening in FX markets by selling reserves of US debt to prop up their currency. The long-term impact is higher long-term yields, compressed equity valuations, weaker dollar, and weaker US assets. The sentiment will be quite bad and gold will be in favor.

The reflexivity of markets implies that this can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Once the SPX has a sustained period of weakness, we could see profit taking and a rush for the exits and a rush into gold.

Meanwhile, there is quite a favorable backdrop for gold. As mentioned, sentiment hasn’t been great in the last 12 years. But de-dollarization and deglobalization are both happening. Populism rises in the Western countries and society is becoming more unstable. It is becoming very clear that US leadership is neither sustainable nor desired by a growing number of stakeholders in the global populace. These trends increase the need for neutral, stateless, bearer-asset, hard money. This has been gold’s role for thousands of years. Once the sentiment starts shifting, it’ll be very hard to put the genie back in the bottle.

I view the recent outperformance of gold as the signal that this shift has begun.

Risks

This analysis is a super long term (decade or more) view of the asset class. I think the main risk of this thesis is a drastic change to the direction the world is headed. As mentioned, the current trajectory is a decline in US leadership, necessitating the need for hard money which is not controllable by any government. If the US government were to somehow come up with a way of paying down its debt without inflating the currency and bringing back trust in the US dollar, then the dollar will obviously harden against alternatives. This would be bad for the price of gold. It would also restore more trust in US assets like the SPX, which would allow the SPX to gold ratio to not mean-revert as I have predicted here.

I also think that AI is a possible risk to the thesis. If the productivity gains of AI were to materialize as the markets have seemingly priced in, then it could offset the growing instability in the world via massive wealth creation. For instance, populism is becoming more prevalent because people feel that the system is rigged against them with prices increasing, the highest tax burdens in decades, and the growing wealth gap. If AI could generate so much wealth for society that it basically ameliorates this increasingly widespread dissatisfaction, then there would be no desire to reset the current system. In this case, index funds could continue to enjoy massive capital inflows and there would be no long-term outperformance by gold: the sentiment would have never shifted.

Conclusion

I expect gold to dramatically outperform the SPX over the next few years. This is a Buy. Gold has dealt with poor sentiment for a very long time. And this logic largely applies to silver as well. It is reasonable to be more heavily allocated to metals going forward.