ConocoPhillips Is Overpriced In A Tough Market

Sep. 08, 2024 9:22 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP) Stock
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips, with a $125 billion market cap, offers a 3.24% dividend yield and plans a 34% dividend increase in Q4.
  • The company faces concerns with a sub-7% FCF yield and high capital expenditures, risking reduced cash flow if oil prices drop.
  • Market outlook shows potential recession risks, weak natural gas prices, and declining oil prices, which could impact ConocoPhillips' financial health.
  • Despite strong low-cost production, ConocoPhillips' high valuation and climate change vulnerabilities make it a potentially poor long-term investment.

ConocoPhillips Company headquarters in Houston, US.

JHVEPhoto

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the largest upstream companies in the world, with a $125 billion market cap. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets with a dividend of more than 3%. Its recent earnings show the company's ability to

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
34.41K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News