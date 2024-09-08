JHVEPhoto

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the largest upstream companies in the world, with a $125 billion market cap. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets with a dividend of more than 3%. Its recent earnings show the company's ability to drive future shareholder returns, but as we'll see throughout this article, the company's yield and earnings potential doesn't line up with its valuation.

ConocoPhillips Results

The company has continued to move its portfolio forward, taking advantage of LNG.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company has a 3.24% dividend yield, and it's planning to increase its dividend 34% in the 4th quarter. That base rate for the company's dividend will be a yield of just under 3%. The company is working to close its more than $22 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil, and the $17 billion cash part of the transaction will be issued entirely through new shares.

The company plans to buy back shares to make up for this. Financially, the company has $2.1 billion in quarterly FCF ($8.4 billion a year). The company's FCF yield of sub-7% is concerning, given that that's at relatively higher oil prices, and they remain weak. The company delivered almost 2 million barrels / day of production and remains a major upstream producer.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company's FCF above is visible. The company's capital expenditures remain hefty at $3 billion per quarter. The company puts effectively its entire $2.1 billion in FCF towards shareholder returns, however, versus the company's market capitalization that's still a <7% yield. The company has no massive cash pile to change that.

The company's market price for Brent is almost $85 / barrel, which is roughly 20% above current prices. That means the company's FCF could decline substantially.

Market Outlook

Our concern around the outlook for the market is visible below.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company has seen realizations as a % of Brent decline as the company continues to produce heavily with non-Crude products. The company has managed to hit ~95% of Brent, which is fairly respectable given the company's U.S. focus exposes it to WTI more so than Brent prices. It's worth noting that WTI prices are <$70 / barrel at this time.

Natural gas prices as well remain incredibly weak. Recession fears are re-emerging. We're in a late stage economic cycle after the FED has substantially raised rates. It's now considering cutting rates; however, it remains scared about cutting them too soon. Messing this up could lead to a recession or a crack appearing in the system.

Oil prices as a commodity tend to suffer much more in a recession as demand declines.

ConocoPhillips Guidance

The company's guidance is for production to remain strong, but capital expenditures to also remain strong.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company expects FY production at roughly 1.93 million barrels / day with operating costs at ~$2.3 billion a quarter and full year capital expenditures at almost $3 billion / quarter. This is in line with the capital expenditures that the company has seen so far and that means with realized Brent at ~$85 / barrel cash flow will decline substantially.

Capital expenditures take a while to reduce in a low price environment.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Prices have dropped by ~$15 / barrel and at $175 million / $1 barrel in risk, that's a $2.5 billion decline in cash flow. That's more than the company's entire FCF and while the company has other knobs it can pull on that indicates that in the upcoming quarters at current prices, the company's FCF could move down to $0.

The company is in the midst of an expensive acquisition that it's going through, and a decline in FCF could hurt its share buyback plans.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is oil prices. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets, and it's continued to generate strong low-cost production. In a world where prices go up substantially, the company could generate incredibly strong cash flow. That would make the company a more valuable long-term investment.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is one of the largest upstream focused companies in the world. The company has a market capitalization of more than $125 billion and a dividend yield of just under 3%. The company has an incredibly strong business of low-cost assets, and it's generating reliable production. That has enabled it to generate strong cash flow and buy Marathon Oil.

Despite all that, the company had a lofty valuation with its most recent earnings, and prices are dropping even further. Late in an economic cycle, demand for oil could go down and ConocoPhillips has a weak portfolio in terms of handling climate change. That could make the company a poor long-term investment.