Steven_Kriemadis/E+ via Getty Images

On our last coverage of BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE:CA) we gave it a tentative buy but suggested investors get in some additional buffer via covered calls. As our longtime followers know, we are generally very skeptical of even positive returns from these levels in the indices and hence use buffers in almost all but the most compelling long cases. For BCE, we suggested $55.00 covered calls, which were slightly in the money.

Author's App

That reduced the cost basis down to $52.90 and your breakeven after collecting all dividends till option expiration, would be about $49.00. We are here, as of today.

Seeking Alpha

So all in, that was a lot of effort to get near a breakeven point. But the example underscores the importance of covered calls which we think possibly the only way to make money over the next few years. They protect your portfolio when done correctly and on the right stocks. They will destroy your portfolio when done blindly. Let's look at BCE and see if this is a place where we might want to add more exposure via covered calls.

Relative Performance

BCE has been in the middle of the pack amongst the Canadian telecoms since the last article was released.

Data by YCharts

Here we will note that we even switched to a buy rating on TELUS (T:CA), though that change was far better timed. All 3 are in the same boat here as far as the challenges are concerned. Pricing wars have broken out and there looks like there is little upside on the Average Revenue Per Unit metric. But there were some notable positives in the Q2 2024 report that might assuage some concerns.

Q2 2024

BCE missed on the revenue front and although it was a marginal miss, it did underscore just how hard these companies are fighting now that the fourth entrant has stepped in. Post paid subscriber churn was also higher at 1.18% and higher than what we saw for TELUS. Postpaid net additions were also lower than expected but the prepaid side more than offset this. But there was a lot of good news after that. Business Solutions revenues were well ahead of expectations. Adjusted EBITDA almost touched $2.7 billion and this was well ahead of consensus. Proper cost control played into margin expansion, something we believe telecoms will have to do on a regular basis to deliver. The biggest cookie for the investors though, came in the capex which was $978 million for the quarter. This was about 6% under consensus. So when you combine the Adjusted EBITDA beat with the lower capex, you got something the dividend investors really needed. A big beat on free cash flow. BCE reported $1.1 billion of free cash flow and the street was aiming under $850 million.

Outlook & Verdict

We think the price wars have peaked or will do so shortly. So far, the damage has been marginal to the ARPU metric. Of course, Canada's poor immigration policy has increased the pie so much for the telecoms that they are managing with a nice tailwind. If we are correct on the ARPU front, then the telecoms could get some breathing room fairly soon. And they do need it. BCE has not covered its dividend via earnings per share for some time now. Even using the more generous metric, free cash flow coverage, BCE won't do it in 2024. This is after the big free cash flow beat that we just saw. By our estimates, BCE will miss this mark even in 2025. One irritating aspect with these companies is that it seems committed to the 'dividend growth' story. That is sheer stupidity, and the company could have frozen the dividend right when things got dicey.

BCE

If they had done that, they would have covered that dividend level in 2021, 2022 and 2023. They would likely cover it in 2024 and 2025. Their debt to EBITDA would be lower and this question about "will they, won't they" on a dividend cut, would not even be there. So this behavior is what prevents us from getting too bullish and also prevents us from saying the dividend is safe. What is good here is the valuation for the oligopoly, and the firm trades at around 7.6X EV to EBITDA for 2025. We view this as modestly attractive, but nothing we could be overly excited over. We continue to rate the shares as a buy, but would not buy anything without an attached covered call. At present, we have a modest position and are happy to just work that through more covered calls on expiration.

BCE Inc. 1 SR PFD SER AQ ( TSX: BCE.PR.Q:CA

We always look for additional opportunities in the capital stack and BCE is no different. This company's preferreds are a bit unusual in that most of them are not the conventional ones tied to the Government of Canada 5 year bond yields (GOC-5). The reset conditions on the bulk of the preferreds are actually a bit complex and outside the scope of what we want to talk about. Those interested in breaking a few synapses can read this.

But BCE.PR.Q is a regular preferred share series and currently sports a 7.13% dividend yield. This might be appealing to some who find the volatility and potential dividend cut of the common shares a tad too high. The BCE.PR.Q dividend was reset in September 2023, so you do have 4 more years to enjoy this. The reset conditions in September 2028 are GOC-5 plus 2.64%. With the GOC-5 near 2.9%, you can calculate a par reset (assuming yields stay the same for 4 years) of 5.64%. That works out to slightly over 6.00% at the current price. This is not exceptionally appealing, but it might make the cut for those expecting the longer trend in interest rates to be higher from here. We have owned these in the past, but landed up selling them as they appreciated. At present, they are on our watch-list.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.