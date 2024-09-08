My 9.5% Income Portfolio - The View From The Top

Sep. 08, 2024
Summary

  • Total Return is a percentage measure reflecting the total performance of a fund, incorporating both capital gains and the effect of dividends reinvested over a specific period.
  • Net Asset Value is the value of an investment fund, determined by subtracting liabilities from assets. The fund’s per-share NAV is found by dividing NAV by number of shares outstanding.
  • A positive Total Return with a negative NAV performance creates dissonance in my opinion, whereas having both values positive gives a favorable indication of the quality of a fund.
  • In this article, I examine the ratio of Total Return to NAV performance of all the securities in my portfolio to identify those that have reliably created the most wealth.

Splendida vista aerea paesaggistica dell"Aiguille du Midi dal massiccio del Monte Bianco nelle Alpi francesi in autunno

Aerial view of Aiguille du Midi.

Gregory_DUBUS/E+ via Getty Images

Summer, Mountain Time

The Aiguille du Midi is a spire (3,842 m) located in French territory in the northern part of the Mont Blanc massif. It is reached from Chamonix by a

I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

