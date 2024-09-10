Big Bets: The 5 New Dividend Stocks I Bet The House On This Year

Pleasureofart

Introduction

I have been looking forward to writing this article, as I just added another dividend stock to my portfolio. After this investment, I currently hold 23 individual dividend (growth) stocks - the most ever.

So far this year, I have added five new dividend stocks to my portfolio.

I spent the most money on new investments since I started investing.

I added the most new companies since I started my dividend growth portfolio in 2020.

My five new investments are all among my biggest seven investments and accounted for roughly 90% of the excess money I generated this year. In other words, these are all ultra-high conviction investments with a multi-decade investment horizon.

Hence, in this article, I'll give you an overview of these investments, my rationale behind them, and why I expect them to do well in the years ahead.

I'll also work on an article in the not-too-distant future to reveal my entire portfolio and how I'm planning on keeping a concentrated portfolio.

So, let's keep this intro short and get to it!

I Went Big Into Land With Texas Pacific Land (TPL) And LandBridge (LB)

Going into this year, I had a relatively large cash position, as I expected the market to offer significant buying opportunities. Although the market did not see meaningful weakness, I still managed to deploy cash into two similar investments that now account for a combined 17% of my portfolio.

My most recent in-depth article on TPL can be accessed here.

My most recent in-depth article on LB can be accessed here.

Essentially, both TPL and LB are landowners in the Texas Permian, the biggest oil and gas basin in the United States and one of the most important basins in the entire world, as it produces more oil than Iraq and Iran.

It is also home to the most undeveloped wells in the nation, which bodes well for future production. The Bakken and Eagle Ford basins do not have that benefit - at least not based on current drilling technologies.

Bloomberg

What makes TPL and LB so special is that their operations go beyond traditional oil and gas royalties, as both companies own surface rights, water rights, and royalties.

The bigger differences between TPL and LB are their size, strategic focus, and location of their land.

Texas Pacific Land was founded in the 19th century as a land trust when the Texas & Pacific Railway went bankrupt. Its land is located in the Texas Permian and consists of roughly 870 thousand surface acres as of 2Q24.

This land is similar to a checkerboard, with major exposure in both the Delaware and Midland Basins.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Last year, 57% of its revenue came from oil and gas royalties, followed by surface leases, easements, and materials (11%). Water sales and produced water royalties accounted for a combined 31%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

This shows how special TPL is, as it makes money on everything that happens on its land.

Oil and gas drilling operations. These operations require land, water, chemicals, and infrastructure.

Oil and gas production. This results in royalties and produced water. This water is toxic and needs to be dealt with.

Everything else. This includes solar and wind power, carbon capture projects, pipelines, roads, and more.

Especially the water business is something I am very bullish on, as I believe the water bull case in the Permian is one of the most misunderstood investments.

As I just briefly mentioned, oil and gas production results in produced water. This water is toxic. In some areas in the Permian, one barrel of oil results in four barrels of water. Especially the Delaware Basin is "water-heavy."

On top of rising demand due to more complex drilling/production activities, TPL's produced water royalty volume rose from 88 thousand barrels in 2017 to 2.5 million barrels in 2023.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

In addition to benefitting from these volumes, TPL is working on technologies to clean this water. If everything goes according to plan, the company could sell its technology to a wide range of oil and gas producers (even outside of its operating area) and use clean water to turn its (often) barren surface land into places to grow crops like Alfalfa.

This would add a whole new vertical to its business model, allow it to capture more growth in water, and sell technologies in an industry that requires a solution to the ever-growing water problem.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

That's where LandBridge comes in.

LandBridge was originally founded to manage the land of WaterBridge, which shares a management team and majority owner with LandBridge.

WaterBridge operates the water infrastructure on LandBridge land. This allows LandBridge to benefit from surface and royalty payments without having to deal with any of the operating costs.

LandBridge Company LLC

As a result, the company's revenue profile is different from Texas Pacific Land, as more than 50% of its revenue comes from surface-use royalties. Oil and gas royalties account for just 19% of 2H24 revenues.

LandBridge Company LLC

Another difference is its land. LandBridge, which was founded in 2021, owns 220 thousand surface acres. This is mainly continuous land, which can be seen below. This makes it great for many mega projects, including data centers, hydrogen production, solar fields, crypto mining hubs, and similar.

LandBridge Company LLC

The Permian's benefits go well beyond oil and gas production.

It is home to very cheap natural gas prices. This is due to rising associated gas production, a lack of pipeline infrastructure in certain areas (poor takeaway capacity), and general pressure on natural gas prices.

It has a lot of barren land situated far away from residential areas.

There's a lot of sun in the area.

Loose regulations in Texas bode well for expansions of electricity transmission.

It is seeing a massive water boom. As I wrote in my prior LB article, water production could rise from the current roughly 10 million barrels per day to more than 14 million daily barrels by 2034.

This is the perfect environment for energy-hungry data centers, which require cheap energy, cooling water, and a lot of room!

Currently, LB is working with a major data center operator that could break ground within two years. This would also come with a solar park and a lot of related infrastructure.

LandBridge Company LLC

On top of that, the company is in talks with hydrogen producers and other industrial companies.

This would make LB a highly diversified landowner with significant high-margin growth potential.

Note that both TPL and LB have EBITDA margins of roughly 90% due to their asset-light business models. This is almost unheard of!

The bad news is their dividends.

LB does not pay a dividend. However, it will announce a dividend after its third-quarter results, which is something I am looking forward to. TPL has a 0.7% base yield and uses special dividends to get rid of excess cash. Its most recent special dividend was roughly 1.3% of its stock price, bringing its full-year yield to 2.0%.

Valuation-wise, I am extremely bullish on LB.

For now, we have a number of expectations, including a path to $173 million in sales by 2026 (from $112 million in 2024E). An 80-90% EBITDA margin would imply a path to at least $140 million in EBITDA. In fact, 2026 is expected to see $156 million in EBITDA. Net income is expected to rise to $128 million. Texas Pacific Land trades at a blended P/E ratio of 42x, with a three-year average of 35.4x (FactSet data). While these numbers may seem elevated, please be aware that we are dealing with an ultra-high margin company. However, Texas Pacific Land also has zero gross debt and a proven track record. LB does not have these benefits yet. Nonetheless, applying a 30x multiple to LB would indicate a market cap of $3.8 billion. That's 65% above its current market cap. - LB Article

On a long-term basis, I expect LB to move to a $10 billion market cap, almost 4x higher than its current price. This is based on annual water royalties between $200 and $300 million and roughly $30 million per year per data center. Total long-term revenue could be close to $350 million.

When applying an 87% net income margin and a 35x multiple, we get a market cap of at least $10 billion.

I expect TPL to move to at least $1,000 in the next 1.5-2 years, as I wrote in my in-depth article.

Antero Midstream (AM) - My Biggest Income Stock

I bought some Antero on December 28, 2023. However, I aggressively bought more in early January.

With a 6.3% yield, the company is my highest-yielding investment. It's also my fifth-largest investment.

Unlike TPL and LB, Antero Midstream operates in the Marcellus Basin, where it owns the midstream assets of Antero Resources (AR), one of North America's largest and most efficient natural gas producers.

Energy Information Administration

Even in a low-price environment of $2.20 Henry Hub, Antero Resources is profitable, allowing it to produce when others are curtailing production to protect free cash flow and balance sheet health.

Antero Midstream

This significantly lowers operational risks for Antero Midstream. Its network of hundreds of miles of pipelines and processing facilities is not directly dependent on natural gas prices but on total throughput. The more AR produces, the more midstream capacity it needs.

Hence, even in the current challenging environment of subdued natural gas prices, the company is doing well. In 2Q24, it grew adjusted EBITDA by 5%, lowered its leverage ratio to 3.1x EBITDA, and received its fourth credit rating upgrade since 2020.

On top of having a healthy payout ratio, it now has a BB+ credit rating and no debt maturities until 2027. While a BB+ rating is still a "junk" rating, the balance sheet does not come with elevated risks and will likely be awarded many more credit rating upgrades in the years ahead.

Antero Midstream

Even better, the company's 6.3% yield is protected by a lot of free cash flow.

This is what I wrote in my most recent in-depth article on the company with regard to dividend safety and future dividend growth:

Moreover, this year, analysts expect the company to generate $702 million in free cash flow, potentially followed by a gradual surge to $710 million by 2026. This indicates a 2024E free cash flow yield of 11% using the company's current $6.7 billion market cap. This implies a 57% dividend payout ratio, which is extremely low for a midstream company. As the company is expected to reach its leverage target in 4Q24 or 1Q25, it is very close to accelerating shareholder distributions.

In 2021, AM cut its dividend. This was due to investments in growth. Now, these investments are paying off, allowing it to grow its dividend over time, buy back stock, and use bolt-on acquisitions to grow.

Valuation-wise, the company trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 8.2x, a few points below its long-term average of 10.4x. Including 1-5% annual per-share OCF growth expectations through 2026, the stock has a fair stock price target of almost $20, 40% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

Although I expect the trend to $40 to take 1-2 years, I am a big believer that potential rate cuts will push a lot of money from high-yield government bonds to high-quality dividend stocks, including AM.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) - Low Yield, High Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line is a stock I have been covering for many years. However, I always had a reason not to buy it:

It was too expensive.

I did not have the cash.

I preferred investments in lower-risk areas.

I wasn't ready to add cyclical trucking exposure.

While I was standing on the sidelines, the company did what it does best: growing.

Over the past ten years alone, ODFL shares have returned 719%, a mile above the already impressive 221% return of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

As I have written in prior articles, while I have been bullish on ODFL, I underestimated just how powerful its business model was.

For example, ODFL isn't just a random trucking company. It is a less-than-truckload ("LTL") company. This means it ships goods for multiple customers in the same shipment. These are mainly industrial customers.

A2Z Market Research

This means the company relies on an extensive network of distribution/service centers.

ODFL owns more than 90% of its distribution centers. It has invested so effectively in these centers that it has built the most efficient LTL network in North America. The company is so efficient that it has an operating ratio in the low 70% range. This makes it almost as efficient as Class I railroads, which is truly stunning.

Even better, because of superior service, the company has pricing power, allowing it to grow even when volumes are weak.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Thanks to these benefits, the company has grown its revenue by 12% per year in the 2002-2023 period, almost entirely organic.

Old Dominion Freight Line

As a result, its market share rose from less than 3.0% in 2002 to almost 12.0% in 2022, as we can see in the overview below.

Old Dominion Freight Line

On top of that, the company has a pristine balance sheet, as analysts expect net debt to be negative $550 million next year, indicating more cash than gross debt.

This bodes well for its dividend.

Although ODFL yields just 0.6%, it has a super low payout ratio of 16% and a five-year dividend CAGR of 36%! It also has bought back 13% of its shares since it started paying a dividend in 2017.

Data by YCharts

With that in mind, the ODFL stock price has been suffering recently, pressured by poor tonnage numbers from the LTL industry. This makes sense, as the manufacturing industry in the United States is weakening.

Valuation-wise, ODFL trades at a blended P/E ratio of 32.8x, which is a mile above its 20-year average of 22.7x and a few points above its ten-year average of 26.3x.

FAST Graphs

The good news is that even in this environment of subdued manufacturing growth, analysts are upbeat.

Using the FactSet data from the chart above, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 17% next year after flat "growth" in 2024. 2026 is expected to see 12% growth.

I am buying ODFL on any major corrections, as I believe it has what it takes to further gain market share, lower its operating ratio, benefit from pricing, and enjoy secular growth from economic re-shoring.

GE Aerospace (GE) - My Latest Addition

My latest addition is GE Aerospace, which I covered in an in-depth article titled "My New Investment - Why I'm Betting Big On GE Aerospace."

This article was published on September 8 and is one of the longest single-ticker articles I have written in a long time.

To summarize that article, GE is my fifth aerospace and defense investment, as I am a big believer in the future of this fast-growing industry.

According to both Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA), we could see 100% growth in the commercial aircraft fleet size between now and 2043. Total traffic growth is expected to be 4.7% per year, roughly in line with the two decades before the pandemic.

Boeing

The number of new aircraft is expected to be more than 42 thousand, as many older planes will have to be replaced. These replacement sales do not impact the total fleet size but require new engines.

Airbus

GE Aerospace is in a great spot to satisfy this demand, as it's the biggest engine producer in the world. After spinning off its healthcare and power segments, it is now solely focused on this industry.

Its footprint is so large that it powers three out of four global commercial jets and most U.S. defense jets and helicopters.

However, it makes most of its money from services. Roughly $0.70 of every revenue dollar comes from services, which includes its massive maintenance network.

GE Aerospace

In general, the company enjoys an ultra-wide moat benefit. This is what I wrote in my recently released article on the company:

As its engines usually last for multiple decades, the company has business relationships that are extremely hard to interrupt. I also want to bring up something Morningstar noted in its report on the company, which is that the technology of the company's engines, including titanium materials that can withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, is very hard to beat. When adding that the U.S. government (customers and partners) funds a big part of its research and development (see below), we get a business that new entrants cannot easily compete with - to put it mildly. In this case, it helps that GE is the biggest producer of defense engines, including the F-15, F/A-18, Sikorsky helicopters, and many more. These awards include government support for R&D and come with knowledge that can be used in its commercial programs as well. GE Aerospace It also needs to be said that most airplane models are usually configured for just one or two engine types. This deepens the relationship between GE and its customers. After all, airlines are unlikely to make new changes or go for low-cost producers, as the risks of unplanned downtime and failed inspections are just too high. As one can imagine, the margin of error in aviation is zero.

I also like the new CEO, Lawrence Culp, who previously led Danaher (DHR), which is a healthcare investment of mine. This explains the birth of the FLIGHT DECK operating model, which improves operations and fuels innovation, similar to the Danaher Business System.

GE Aerospace

This year, operational improvements include a 15% improvement in shop visits and reduced turnaround times. For example, the LEAP engine maintenance went from 100 to 86 days, which is a huge deal.

So far, the company is firing on all cylinders, growing its revenue by 4% in 2Q24. This led to 37% higher operating profit, 62% higher earnings, and more than $1 billion in free cash flow.

GE Aerospace

The bad news is that GE yields just 0.7%.

Fortunately, this dividend has a 2024E payout ratio of 27%, and support from very eager management, which hiked the dividend by 250% on April 8, supported by a $15 billion buyback program, 9% of its current market cap.

Although this kind of growth is not sustainable, the future is very bright for the GE dividend, as analysts expect 25% EPS growth in 2025, potentially followed by 21% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

Applying its five-year average P/E ratio of 35.7x, we get a fair stock price target of $220, 37% above the current price.

While I did not necessarily get the entry price I wanted, I am very upbeat about GE and believe I bought a stock that perfectly fits my strategy.

In the not-too-distant future, I'm planning to write an article discussing my whole portfolio and the potential changes I'm looking to make.

With regard to new investments, I am looking to add one more investment this year, although this depends on my financial situation and other projects I am currently working on.

Takeaway

So far, this year has been transformative for my portfolio.

With five major additions, including Texas Pacific Land, LandBridge, Antero Midstream, Old Dominion Freight Line, and GE Aerospace, I've strategically positioned myself in high-conviction investments that align with my long-term goals.

Each of these stocks brings something special to the table, from TPL's comprehensive land and water rights in the Permian Basin to GE's dominant position in the fast-growing aerospace industry.

Each investment aligns with my multi-decade horizon and commitment to maintaining a focused, high-quality portfolio. That's why I invested so aggressively.

Going forward, stay tuned for a detailed look at my entire portfolio soon!