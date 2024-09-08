TLT Broke Out And Should Continue Higher (Technical Analysis)

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.11K Followers

Summary

  • TLT just broke out, reaching a higher high for 2024, driven by anticipated rate cuts and lower inflation, and should be expected to trend higher.
  • Long-term Treasuries offer steady income, high credit ratings, and act as a hedge against equity downturns, especially amid global economic uncertainty.
  • TLT's chart shows a rounded bottoming pattern, indicating strong potential for further gains, particularly with forthcoming rate cuts and potential market weakness.
  • Risks include interest rate risk, opportunity cost, and potential impacts from a declining dollar and higher future inflation.

The US Treasury building in Washington DC

carterdayne

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is finally breaking out and making a higher high for 2024. TLT shares are appreciating along with their underlying treasuries in advance of the forthcoming rate cut cycle and lower levels

This article was written by

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.11K Followers
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News