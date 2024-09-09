jetcityimage

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) has a few good things going for it. The company is in a good position to benefit from the new interest rate lowering cycle, which can drive increases in lending and refinancing. PNC is reasonably valued, which should allow the stock to grow along with earnings growth.

PNC Financial Services Business Background

PNC Financial handles numerous services divided up among its three business segments:

1. Retail Banking: Comprised 62% of Q2 2024 total net interest income. This segment provides services for lending, deposits (checking/savings), insurance, investment management, brokerage, and cash management to retail and small business customers.

2. Corporate and Institutional Banking: Comprised 35% of total net interest income. This segment focuses on mid and large-sized customers for lending, capital markets management, treasury management, advisory products, and related services.

3. Asset Management Group: Comprised the remaining 3% of total net interest income and provides private banking for high net worth clients. Services in this segment include: investment & retirement planning, credit/cash management, trust management, etc.

PNC Financial's Positive Growth Catalysts

The highly anticipated interest rate cycle is about to shift back to a rate cutting phase. The Federal Reserve is expected to meet on September 17 and 18 where Fed Funds Rate is expected to be cut by at least 0.25%. The new anticipated interest rate cutting cycle could increase the demand for lending to benefit PNC Financial. The benefit may not be material in 2024 for PNC, but it is more likely to drive loan growth for PNC in 2025 if mortgage rates continue to decline. Lower rates could spur new mortgages for home buyers who were waiting on more attractive rates and increase refinancing for those who have mortgages at higher rates. Lower rates can also stimulate new business loans for expansion or start-ups.

PNC Financial expects the Fed to cut rates twice in 2024 - once in September and again in December, with a cut of 25 basis points each. This should set the company up well for higher loan and refinance demand in 2025. Of course, more interest rate cuts are likely to continue in 2025, depending on how the inflation and employment data trend over the next several months.

PNC stated in its Q2 2024 earnings conference call that the company has been adding new customers as they see strong business momentum across the franchise. Strong growth has been specifically noted in new and expansion markets. As a result, PNC expects to achieve record net interest income in 2025.

In the retail business, PNC launched a new rewards credit card where cardholders get 2% cashback on all purchases. The company plans to launch multiple new cards in the coming months and years. This could drive growth through increased interest and fee income.

PNC achieved a 1% increase in net interest income for Q2 2024. This was the first increase in net interest income in six quarters. The company expects this gain to be the start of a new upward trend.

Consensus estimates show that PNC Financial's revenue is expected to decline slightly by -0.43% while EPS is expected to decline by -8% in 2024. However, things look much better for 2025 with an expected increase of 5.7% for revenue and 13% increase for EPS. I think there is a chance that PNC performs better than the consensus expectations in 2024 as interest rates could be more attractive in Q4. Mortgage rates have started to decline as rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are anticipated. The rate cuts should stimulate increases in lending and refinancing in 2025 in my opinion. This makes the 2025 estimates look attainable.

Valuation

I am using the PE ratio and price/book ratio, which are standard valuation metrics for banks. The PE ratio provides a measure against the company's earnings, while the price/book takes the bank's balance sheet into account.

PNC Financial is trading at 12x expected EPS of $14.66 for 2025. PNC is trading lower than the Regional Banking industry's trailing PE of 14x, but higher than the industry's forward PE of 10.5x. The company is trading with a trailing and forward price/book of about 1.5 each. This is slightly higher than the industry's price/book of 1.3.

Overall, PNC looks to be reasonably valued, which should allow the stock to increase approximately in-line with earnings growth over the next year. So, an approximate 13% gain for the stock looks reasonable based on PNC's expected EPS growth for 2025. The 13% possible increase in price would take the stock up to about $200 in about one year. That would take the PE ratio to 13.6x based on expected EPS of $14.66 for 2025, which would still be a reasonable valuation.

PNC's Technical Perspective

PNC Financial (PNC) Monthly Chart w/ RSI and MACD (TradingView)

I zoomed all the way out to the monthly chart to get a long-term perspective. Here we can see that the stock is in a multiple-year uptrend. If PNC performs well over the next year as lower interest rates could increase lending and refinancing, the stock would likely continue to move higher.

The purple RSI indicator (middle of the chart) is in the positive momentum zone (above the 50 level). The MACD indicator at the bottom of the chart is still in bullish mode, as the blue MACD line remains above the red signal line. With the stock still in bullish technical territory, the price can continue higher as PNC benefits from the possibility of increased lending and refinancing due to lower interest rates.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

It is important to note that the investment thesis may not work out for PNC Financial. There is no guarantee that interest rates will decline enough to stimulate significant increases in lending and refinancing. Lower than expected lending and refinancing growth over the next year could lead PNC to miss revenue and earnings estimates and cause the stock to underperform.

Another risk is that lower interest rates could cause the bank to earn less profit per loan. PNC would also likely experience a loss of profit on deposits as a result of lower interest rates. That could lead to less retained earnings.

Banks tend to be more reluctant to raise new equity or cut payments during an interest rate decrease cycle due to economic uncertainty. This could cause PNC's equity and loan supply to decrease. These risks could decrease PNC's potential to grow net interest income.

PNC Financial's Long-Term Outlook

The most likely scenario for PNC Financial, in my opinion, is that the new interest rate lowering cycle will stimulate new loan growth. However, it is not clear that the growth in new loans will outweigh any negatives due to lower rates, such as earning less profit per loan or the loss of profit on deposits. It may take a few months for the effect of lower interest rates to increase the demand for loans.

PNC's performance will most likely improve in 2025 as lending is expected to increase. PNC is more likely to benefit in 2025 as compared to 2024 as the effect of lower interest rates is likely to take a few months to stimulate higher loan demand. Of course, the possibility that lending improves in late 2024 is still a possibility if rates become more attractive enough to consumers and businesses.

PNC's reasonable valuation should allow the stock to increase about in-line with earnings growth. So, the stock may experience a strong double-digit increase over the next year, driven by earnings growth.