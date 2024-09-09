AOR: Passive Fund For Investors With Moderate Risk Tolerance

Jordan Siemens

AOR

The iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) is part of iShares' Core Allocation line, which offers a globally diversified, multi-asset investment through a single fund. Launched in 2008, AOR has amassed over $1.9 billion in assets, making it a significant fund in this series. This fund is categorized as an "asset allocation ETF" because it combines various assets into one fund based on a predetermined asset allocation ratio. For AOR, this ratio is set at 60% equities and 40% fixed income, which iShares describes as a "growth" allocation. The 60/40 mix is often seen as a balanced approach to managing risk and potential returns.

Holdings

While most ETFs focus on a single asset class, AOR is composed of 7-9 different iShares index funds at a given time, creating a broad portfolio of stocks and bonds. The weights of these components reflect their global market capitalization. Currently, AOR's portfolio includes:

AOR Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Back Testing

To analyze AOR further, I back tested a sample portfolio comprised of current weights of the assets within the portfolio. Although this isn't an exact representation since the weightings will change with market cap, it will give us an idea on how the constructed portfolio will move over time compared to a 100% S&P 500 portfolio standard. The determined weightings are below:

AOR Relative Holdings (Portfolio Visualizer Using Author Inputs)

The performance summary since 1995 is interesting since the Sharpe Ratio, which is a measure of reward for each unit of risk, is lower for the sample, yet it suffers a much better drawdown. Of course, the reward for the S&P 500 gained by taking on more risk was they ended with a balance of more than double that of the sample.

AOR Relative Holdings Backtest (Portfolio Visualizer Using Author Inputs)

By viewing the graph, we see the line for the sample portfolio is slightly smoother, which is also represented by the 9.91% standard deviation compared to the S&P 500 with a 15.24%. This means the combination of the lower drawdown and lower standard deviation means the investor will sleep a little better at night knowing their assets won't fluctuate in heavy swings.

AOR Relative Holdings Backtest Graph (Portfolio Visualizer Using Author Inputs)

We also see the sample portfolio held up strong during the 2008 crisis with the help of the 40% bond allocation. This is a great sign for a more risk-adverse investor. Although history doesn't determine the future, this fund will most likely act in a similar way during the next market correction.

Comparison Between Allocation ETFs

I think another interesting way to delve into AOR is by comparing it to iShares other Allocation ETFs. The growth allocation has the second-highest Sharpe Ratio while still having a stomach able drawdown of 15.65%. the standard deviation is noticeably higher than the conservative, as expected, but the CAGR makes up for this.

iShares Allocation ETF Comparison (Portfolio Visualizer Using Author Inputs)

Looking at the chart, the volatility spans somewhere between the moderate and aggressive allocation ETF. Seeing the chart between the conservative and moderate graph similarities, it makes me wonder if a moderate investor is better off with this ETF rather than the fund intended to. But then again, this is just back testing, and the future could play a completely different scenario.

iShares Allocation ETF Comparison (Portfolio Visualizer Using Author Inputs)

Expenses

Previously, such a diversified exposure was available only through mutual funds. AOR offers this broad, balanced portfolio in a single ETF with a low expense ratio of 0.15%. This is good enough to get an A- for Seeking Alpha's rating system.

AOR Expenses Score Card (Seeking Alpha)

Dividends

The dividend for AOR is very nice. Paying out 2.44% quarterly with a 10.64% CAGR is great for the investor planning to hold this into perpetuity. Seeing how most research says 2-3% withdrawal rate is the safest, one could hold on to this and just allow the dividend do its work.

AOR Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Overall, AOR and similar Core Allocation Funds provide an effective, low-cost, passive investment solution for global index investors. AOR is versatile enough to serve as a complete portfolio or as a core holding alongside other assets such as precious metals. This simplicity helps reduce the mental and logistical burden of managing a portfolio and mitigates common investor biases such as recency bias, performance chasing, and loss aversion. Research shows that investors using balanced allocation funds often outperform those who manage their investments independently. It comes with a nice dividend, and low expense, which is nice. Whether AOR is a suitable investment for you depends on your specific goals, investment horizon, and risk tolerance, and whether these align with a 60/40 global stock and bond allocation. I would say this fund is the best for investors with a moderate risk tolerance and want a completely hands-free approach.