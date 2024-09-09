Alistair Berg

Topline Summary and Update

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been on the forefront of novel targeted therapies since its inception, although the focus has changed substantially. These days, their most promising pipeline candidates are RAS inhibitors that are hoped to dramatically widen the pool of patients with cancer who can benefit from this brand of targeted therapy. However, the company sits at a massive valuation for a pre-commercial entity, and their technology has yet to pass definitive litmus tests. Today, I want to revisit them to see why they may or may not be worth buying into at these levels, which, as I type this, amount to a market cap of nearly $7 billion.

Pipeline Overview

RMC-6236

Although it's one of the most mutated oncogenes in cancer, KRAS lacks an active site that is amenable to targeted therapies that have been developed through classical channels over the past 25 years. This is partly due to the fact that the action of the Ras protein depends on binding of GTP, which has such tight binding that we cannot reasonably compete against them with small molecule inhibitors.

The breakthrough over the past decade has been to identify alternative ways to lock down the activity of Ras. RVMD's approach is harnessing the chaperone protein cyclophilin A, forcing it to bind activated Ras (so-called RAS(ON) proteins) and shutting down its hyperactivity.

RMC-6236 is part of a growing set of novel molecules that can block specific mutated forms of KRAS, in contrast to sotorasib and adagrasib, which only work on the G12C substitution by forming a covalent bond with the cysteine (the "C" of G12C) on mutant KRAS. Obviously, this won't work for other mutated forms of KRAS that don't involve a cysteine.

The RMC-6236 interaction with cyclophilin A helps the complex bind to active KRAS, disrupting the downstream signaling with the hopes of correcting the out-of-control growth and proliferation of cancer cells addicted to hyperactive KRAS.

RMC-6236 is in clinical trials investigating its efficacy and safety, most notably in pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, 2 solid tumor types with major unmet needs and a very high rate of oncogenic KRAS mutation. And over the past few years, we've gotten several looks at the results. The latest of these was back in July, where RVMD provided an update in pancreatic cancer, showing reasonable safety and favorable progression-free survival in patients with previously treated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The median PFS among the 98 evaluable patients was 7.6 to 8.1 months, with objective response rates in the range of 26% to 27% at 20 weeks.

RVMD believes these findings justify the conduct of a randomized, phase 3 trial, RASolute 302, which will compare RMC-6236 against chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma after progression on first-line chemotherapy. They expect to enroll 460 patients, with coprimary endpoints of PFS and OS. The study will allow patients with a variety of KRAS mutations, but the primary analysis population will be those who have some kind of codon 12 mutation (eg, G12C, G12D, etc).

RVMD anticipates starting this study in the second half of 2024, with a primary PFS readout hoped for in the first half of 2026. Other ongoing trials in pancreatic cancer incorporate combinations with chemotherapy and other targeted therapies.

This doesn't even get into the reports of activity of RMC-6236 in tumors like NSCLC and colorectal cancer, which have also demonstrated favorable activity in early trials.

RMC-6291 and -9805

RVMD is also working on different mutant-selective RAS inhibitors targeting G12C and G12D-mutated KRAS, specifically.

What's the point of this if their arguable main focus is on a drug that can block most of the relevant KRAS mutations? For starters, establishing a very different mechanism of action for targeting G12C mutations would help lay a stronger foundation for targeting RAS(ON) proteins in general, since we have an idea of the mixed success of targeting G12C with sotorasib and adagrasib.

These agents are active and used in the clinic, but they are not quite the home run that you would hope, generating controversy around the drugs. If another agent with evidence of activity against G12C comes along and appears to be doing better than the approved G12C inhibitors, then it lends a lot of support for the targeting of other KRAS mutations through the same mechanism.

What's more, mutation-specific inhibitors may have better tolerability than an all-RAS inhibitor, given that this is a very important molecule for normal cell development as well. Any time you target something with such widespread importance, your adverse events start looking more and more like cytotoxic chemotherapy, which can be quite severe. More selective targeting of the mutations important for cancer can get around that issue.

Finally, RVMD views targeting the KRAS variations selectively as a complementary approach to "all RAS" targeting. These could very well help to overcome resistance to approved KRAS drugs, as well as resistance to RMC-6236, since the strength of inhibition will differ between these drugs.

RVMD has presented encouraging activity for these agents in G12C and G12D-positive solid tumors, and there are numerous opportunities being explored by the company to see where these drugs may fit into treatment pipelines for cancers like pancreatic adenocarcinoma and NSCLC.

Financial Overview

As of their most recent quarterly filing, RVMD held $275.7 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $1.3 billion in marketable securities. Their operating expenses for the quarter reached $156.6 million, offset by $21.5 million in interest income. The recognized net loss for the quarter was $133.2 million, up from $98.3 million in the same time of 2023.

With this cash burn rate, the company's implied operational runway is between 11 and 12 quarters, although expansion of clinical efforts into pivotal trials will likely increase the cash burn rate even further if no steps are taken to control costs.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - A real shot at tackling a major unmet need in cancer

There's no getting around it: the RAS(ON) program is generating some really enticing clinical trial evidence, particularly in the unbeatable giant that has long been pancreatic cancer. Key opinion leaders are excited about the potential for these inhibitors to transform how we manage some of the deadliest cancers that we encounter, and RVMD is poised to lead this charge. There are others working on these types of KRAS inhibitors, but few have the same pedigree.

And as far as market goes, this one is not small. If successful, RVMD will likely be its own brand of targeted therapy juggernaut.

Risk - Massive cash pool is beset by an unusually high cash burn

When you hear of a company having more than a billion dollars in assets to fund operations, the risk of a dilutive equity raise doesn't really cross your mind. But when you pair it with such a high cash burn rate, it's going fast, and RVMD is slated to be running into some cash concerns around the time that they're estimated to give a first readout of their phase 3 pancreatic cancer trial.

This is a lot riding on the prospects of a single, highly novel drug targeting a historically impossible-to-treat target. Lots of risk with this.

Risk - Market valuation has priced in a lot of success

It's disappointing to wax optimistic about the clinical prospects of a company's pipeline and arrive at few, if any, areas of serious concern. Their data are mature and quite convincing at this stage: if the phase 3 trial were to fail, I think there would be a lot of surprise in the oncology community, given what we're seeing so far.

But the market has decided that this is worth a $7 billion market cap, pricing in these promising mid-stage clinical trial data many fold, as well as a successful phase 3, drug approval, and a very successful launch with multiple indications. This doesn't mean that RVMD is not worth this at some point, but it does absolutely increase the volatility of the stock, making it difficult to identify a good entry point.

Bottom-Line Summary

RVMD is a frustrating nut to crack from the standpoint of an investment thesis. Like it or not, there is still room to fail with their KRAS programs, and the market is baking in near-absolute success, as well as wild success in the commercial space. It's hard to argue against that, since we don't currently know what a drug that can block all of KRAS mutants would be worth. The nearest benchmark we have is something like sotorasib, which commands somewhere over $80 million in quarterly sales for Amgen across its indications.

But that's a very narrowband of KRAS mutations, and a drug that can block others would seem certain to command higher sales. But does that mean RVMD should be valued at $7 billion right now? The up-and-down movement of the stock price shows that the market can change its mind quite quickly, and if I were to be in the market to start a position in RVMD, I would be looking for a more favorable entry point than this.

Long story short: this company has an excellent clinical program, but they are still years from a successful pivotal trial, let alone an approved drug, and in the meantime I feel there is going to be more volatility than most people are comfortable with from a "buy and hold" perspective. Watch this one, but I wouldn't jump in at this time.