CrowdStrike's Resilient Comeback After Setback

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.69K Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike swiftly addressed the July 19 incident, with Q2 revenue reaching $964M, surpassing expectations despite challenges.
  • CRWD's RSI at 45.48 and Fibonacci levels suggest the potential for a breakout toward $307 or $363.
  • VPT indicates recovery, signaling a possible bullish reversal if momentum continues to build.
  • ARR hit $3.86B, showing 32% annual growth, highlighting strong market demand.
  • Full-year earnings guidance has been adjusted to $3.61-$3.65 per share, still reflecting solid 23% year-over-year growth.
Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Since the July 19 incident and our latest coverage, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has demonstrated its operational resilience and strong market position. The company quickly addressed the system issue, minimizing long-term damage. CrowdStrike's Q2 2025 results reflected this, with revenues of

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.69K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos founded Yiazou IQ, an AI-powered stock research platform generating comprehensive all-in-one stock reports. He previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external and internal auditing and consulting. Yiannis is a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and he holds BSc and MSc degrees from leading U.K. business schools.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News