DNY59

BMY's Investment Thesis Remains Attractive, Despite The Recent Rally

We previously covered Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in July 2024, discussing how we continued to rate the stock as a Buy despite its underperformance compared to the wider market.

This was attributed to the pharmaceutical company's robust double-beat FQ1'24 earnings call, ongoing cost-saving strategies, and numerous regulatory wins.

Combined with the stock's oversold status, we had believed that investors only needed to patiently await its eventual turnaround, while getting paid rich dividends.

BMY YTD Stock Price

Trading View

With the Fed already signaling their readiness "to kick off a series of interest rate cuts at the U.S. central bank's meeting in two weeks," attributed to the cooling inflation and labor market, the next question is whether the pivot will be by 25 basis point as priced in by 70% of the market or the more aggressive 50 basis point by a small subset.

Either way, the inherent attractiveness of high dividend-yielding stocks is unsurprising as observed with many other dividend-paying sectors, including REITs, commodities, and tobacco stocks, with these stocks finally showing signs of recovering after the challenging past four years.

The same recovery has also been observed in BMY by mid-July 2024, thanks to the recent market rotation, attributed to its overly discounted status with the same stock price movement also observed with Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Despite so, we believe that opportunistic investors may still add here, particularly attributed to BMY's increasingly rich forward dividend yields of 4.82%, compared to its 4Y average of 3.47% and the sector median of 1.40%.

This is especially true since the US Treasury Yields have already moderated to between 3.49% and 5.05% by the time of writing, compared to the peak of 4.95% and 5.51% observed in October 2023, respectively.

BMY's dividend investment thesis remains highly secure as well, as observed in its LTM Free Cash Flow generation of $12.9B (+20.5% sequentially) ending FQ2'24, compared to the LTM dividend paid out at $4.8B (+1.9% sequentially).

The last raised quarterly dividend payout to $0.60 per share (+5.2%) by early 2024 also implies the management's confidence about generating rich cash flows while returning great value to existing shareholders.

This is despite the pharmaceutical company's relatively higher net debt of $45.37B in FQ2'24 (-0.5% QoQ/ +56.7% YoY) since the management already plans "to pay down approximately $10 billion of debt over the next two years" - a target that is not overly aggressive given its relatively rich Free Cash Flow generation.

This trend is also well-supported by BMY's robust growth in sales for Total Growth Portfolio at $5.59B (+16.7% QoQ/ +17.9% YoY), well balancing the ongoing erosion observed in its Total Legacy Portfolio at $6.6B (-6.6% QoQ/ +1.8% YoY) - with the ratio increasingly skewed to the former at 45.8% (+5.5 points QoQ/ +3.6 YoY).

BMY H2'24 PDUFA Pipelines

BMY

For H2'24, we believe that BMY may also be well-positioned to generate robust growth in financial metrics and further recovery in stock prices.

This is attributed to the pharmaceutical company's promising developments surrounding KarXT and the upcoming Prescription Drug User Fee Act [PDUFA] date by September 26, 2024 - referring to the deadlines for the US FDA to review new drugs, with the management already initiating launch preparations by Q4'24 and meaningful topline accretion likely by 2025.

As discussed in our previous article, this development is highly promising indeed, since new estimates for Karuna's KarXT (treatment for schizophrenia) imply a much higher peak annual revenue of up to $10B, compared to the previous estimates of $6.2B.

BMY's Raised FY2024 Guidance

BMY

These developments may be why BMY has already raised their FY2024 total revenue guidance to the upper end of low single digit range and adj EPS to $0.75 at the midpoint (non-comparable on a YoY basis attributed to numerous one-time merger/ IPRD costs).

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

These developments may also be why the consensus has moderately raised their forward estimates, with BMY expected to generate a slightly improved top/ bottom line performance at a CAGR of -0.6%/ -5.4% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of -0.9%/ -5.9%, though naturally impacted compared to its historical growth at +15.5%/ +18.2% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

Even so, readers may want to pay attention to BMY's most important metric, Free Cash Flow generation, which is expected to remain rich at over $12B annually over the next few years, implying its ability to eventually deleverage while continue paying out rich dividends.

With the management already guiding 6 additional therapies for expanded indications and 6 new therapies for US FDA approval by 2026, we believe that the second half of the decade may bring forth excellent results for patient investors.

So, Is BMY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

BMY 12Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, BMY has had a rather bullish recovery by +21.5% from the July 2024 bottom, with it currently running away from its 50/100/200-day moving averages while retesting the $48s support levels.

Even so, we believe that its dividend investment thesis remains robust despite the moderation observed in its forward yields from the recent July 2024 peak of 5.93%, as discussed above.

At the same time, readers must note that BMY remains inherently undervalued at FWD non-GAAP P/E valuations of 10.9x, based on the stock price of $48.70 at the time of writing and adj EPS of $4.46 over the LTM (after adjusting for one-time merger and IPRD costs).

This is compared to the sector median FWD non-GAAP P/E valuations of 21.33x and its 5Y mean of 14.69x, with it implying an opportunistic chance for a great upside potential upon the successful monetization of its acquired/ in-house pipelines from 2025 onwards and the completion of its cost efficiency efforts by 2026.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $6.35 and BMY's 5Y P/E mean of 14.69x, we are looking at a bull-case long-term price target of $93.30, with it implying an excellent near-doubling upside potential from the current levels.

As a result of its highly attractive risk/ reward ratio, we are reiterating our Buy rating here, with it allowing investors to enjoy rich dividends prior to its eventual turnaround.

Risk Warning

It goes without saying, that BMY's prospects have been impacted by the loss of exclusivity for Revlimid, whose $5.4B in FQ2'24 annualized revenues have declined drastically from the peak sales of $12.82B in FY2021

This is on top of its upcoming LOEs in the US for:

Yervoy by 2025 - comprising $2.52B/ 5.1% of its annualized sales,

Eliquis by 2026 - $13.64B/ 27.9%,

Opdivo by 2028 - $9.52B/ 19.5%,

with the overall sum potentially triggering a $31.08B/ 63.6% impact on its annualized sales.

As a result, while BMY's intensified R&D efforts/ acquisitions are expected to be accretive by the second half of the decade, we may see the next two or three years bringing forth potential volatility in its stock prices, prior to the eventual monetization and consequent improvements in its top/bottom lines.

Stock Market Volatility

CNN

At the same time, with the CBOE Volatility Index already exceeding October 2023 levels, the market momentum hitting fear levels, and the SPY index likely to drop below the 125-day moving averages (implying pessimistic stock market sentiments), we believe that there may be more volatility in the near term indeed.

As a result, while we remain optimistic about BMY's eventual turnaround, it remains to be seen if the stock is able to hold on to its recent gains or pullback alongside the wider market.

Interested investors may want to monitor its stock movement for a little longer before adding, if its support levels of $46s are not breached in the near term.