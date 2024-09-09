Dividend Increases Expected In September 2024

PM Images

We are always on the lookout for dividend increases. Whether it is on our website or social media platforms, we are always sharing dividend increase news. In this article, we are featuring 6 expected dividend increases in September 2024. You won't want to miss it!

Why do we suspect these companies are going to announce a dividend increase in September? The dividend stocks featured in this article all have a history of announcing their annual dividend increases in September. The funny thing about large, blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks is that they are generally pretty consistent with dividend announcements. Management teams prefer announcing and paying dividends around the same time every quarter. Plus, shareholders like us also enjoy the predictability and consistency of dividend payments. Especially once you retire and live on your dividend income.

The same consistency applies for dividend increase announcements. For the most part, companies announce their annual dividend increases in the same month every year. (Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule.) Each of the featured dividend stocks, when reviewing their history, have announced dividend increases in September in recent history. That is why we are so confident that each of the featured dividend stocks will once again increase its dividend in September.

Why Dividend Increases Matter

Dividends are the foundation of our goal to reach financial freedom. We continuously invest in dividend growth stocks to grow our passive income. If you haven't figured it out by now, we eat, sleep, and breathe dividends. In 2024, with high inflation, buying undervalued dividend stocks that increase your dividend is as crucial as ever.

That is why dividend growth is a major deciding factor in all of our stock purchase decisions. It is the third metric of our Dividend Stock Screener for a reason. For each stock, we review a company's history of increasing dividends (consecutive annual dividend increases) and its five-year average dividend growth rate.

Actual Dividend Increases in August 2024

Last month, we featured 6 Dividend Increases Expected in August. Let's see how the actual dividend increases compared to each stock's five-year average dividend growth rate.

Altria Group (MO): 4.1% (BELOW 5-Year Average of 4.14%) Nordson Corp. (NDSN): 14.7% (ABOVE 5-Year Average of 14.21%) Illinois Tool Works (ITW): 7.1% (ABOVE 5-Year Average of 6.96%) Dover Corporation (DOV): 1% (BELOW 5-Year Average of 1.22%) Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): .9% (BELOW 5-Year Average of 1.34%) Deere & Company (DE): No dividend increase

Expected Dividend Increases in September 2024

Now, let's look ahead to September 2024 and review the expected dividend increases in the upcoming month. We are expecting 6 dividend increases.

In this section, we will present two dividend yields: the current dividend yield as of 9//24 and the forecasted dividend yield. The forecasted dividend yield is the potential future dividend yield for the stock if management announces a dividend increase in line with their five-year average dividend growth rate.

Dividend Stock #1: McDonald's (MCD)

The Golden Arches is going to kick off this party. McDonald's is one of our Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stocks and a favorite of the dividend investing community. It is also a favorite for fast food fans. Every time I drive by a McDonald's, the line is wrapped around the building. Prices for a meal have increased dramatically, and the company quickly rolled out a $5 value meal to compete with others to lure customers. It would be interesting to see if that impacts the upcoming dividend increase at all.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.31% (as of 9/6/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.48%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 47+

2023 Dividend Increase: 9.87%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 7.56%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #2: Starbucks ( SBUX )

What a year it has been for Starbucks. The stock price found itself in the low $70s and was in trouble for quite some time. Then, the stock got a new activist investor and hired Chipotle's CEO to turn the ship around. Now, the stock is trading in the $90s. There is still a lot of work to be done at Starbucks and a laundry list of operational issues to solve. Turnarounds take time and money. Chances are the company will see lower dividend growth for the next few years while management tries to right the ship.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.50% (as of 9/6/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.74%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 13+

2023 Dividend Increase: 7.55%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 9.63%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #3: Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin is one of our favorite dividend growth stocks. The defense company is one of the best in a sector that is funded by the U.S. government's bottomless defense budget. The company has seen strong stock price and earnings growth over the years as a result. Lockheed's dividend growth has been conservative and in the mid-single digit range over the time span.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.22% (as of 9/6/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.39%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 21+

2023 Dividend Increase: 5.00%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 7.44%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #4: Microsoft ( MSFT

Microsoft stock has been on a wild ride over the last few years. The stock continues to climb after its strategic investment in OpenAI in early 2023. The company's market cap has increased to $3 trillion due to its growth since then. However, the stock is only up 6% in 2024 and has dropped recently with all the other tech stocks. Let's see if that impacts the company's dividend growth this month.

Current Dividend Yield: .75% (as of 9/6/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: .83%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 19+

2023 Dividend Increase: 10.29%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 10.27%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #5: Philip Morris ( PM

Tobacco has been one of the hottest sectors in 2024. Philip Morris is up 33% in 2024 and is crushing the S&P 500 as a result. If there was ever a year for Philip Morris to announce a surprise dividend increase, it would be this one!

Current Dividend Yield: 4.13% (as of 9/6/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 4.24%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 15+

2023 Dividend Increase: 2.36%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 2.66%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Dividend Stock #6: Texas Instruments ( TXN

Texas Instruments has had a very strong 2024. The semiconductor giant is a boring, solid and consistent dividend stock in the technology sector. Never flashy, but always solid. That is why I decided to build my position in TXN last year. I could not be happier that I did. Last year's dividend increase was well below its five-year average dividend growth rate. Let's see if stronger results this year will allow TXN to revert back to the average.

Current Dividend Yield: 2.63% (as of 9/6/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.92%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 19+

2023 Dividend Increase: 4.84%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 11.04%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Middle of Month

Stocks that Already Announced Dividend Increases

Of course, there are two stocks that were left off this list due to the fact that they already announced a dividend increase in September. The following two dividend stocks had announced increases in September:

Verizon (VZ): 1.9% dividend increase

VICI Properties (VICI): 4.2% dividend increase

Summary

September is going to be another fantastic month of dividend increases. Of course, there will be other stocks that are expected to announce dividend increases that were not featured on this list. We can't get to them all! If you know of a stock we left out, please share them in the comment section below.

I will receive dividend increases from the following stocks featured in this article: MCD, SBUX, LMT, PM, VICI, and VZ. That is 6 of the 8 September featured dividend increases in this article. Man... dividend investing is the best!

How many dividend increases are you expected to receive in September?