The Most Important Challenge For Altria And Its Investors

Sep. 09, 2024 3:19 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock2 Comments
Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • Altria's transition to smoke-free products is crucial for sustaining its high dividend yield and long-term shareholder returns amid declining smokeable tobacco sales.
  • Despite recent stock price gains and dividend increases, the success of Altria's SFP transition remains uncertain and requires close monitoring by investors.
  • Altria's SFP revenue needs to grow significantly to offset the decline in smokeable products, with a target of $5 billion in SFP revenue by 2028.
  • Investors should watch for signs of a faltering transition, such as payout ratios exceeding 80%, delayed dividend increases, halted share buybacks, and declining stock prices.

Having a quick vape between meetings

Yuri_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The vast majority of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) investors are motivated by one objective: High and growing income supported by sustainable cash flows and profits. With an almost 8% yield, 55 years of dividend increases and predictable quarterly

This article was written by

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.22K Followers
Ted Waller is a private investor who bought his first stock at age 13 (GTE) and has over 55 years of investing experience. His focus is on value and favorable risk/reward ratio, and special situations. Acquiring wealth is an incremental process that requires setting goals, adherence to principles, and patience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News