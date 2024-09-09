Broadcom: A Golden Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.63K Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom's stock skidded 10% on Friday despite strong Q3 earnings and a beat on the top/bottom line.
  • The company's robust AI-driven growth, high gross margins, and free cash flow profitability reduce investment risks.
  • Broadcom's valuation has become more attractive, now trading at a forward P/E ratio of 22X, down from near-30X earlier this year.
  • Risks include a potential slowdown in AI-related revenue, which could negatively impact Broadcom's gross margins and investor sentiment.
Downward red business chart with arrows on blurry background. Crisis, recession and financial failure concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) crashed 10% on Friday after the hardware maker reported better than expected earnings for its third fiscal quarter. Despite a 47% year-over-year increase in revenue in the last quarter, which was driven by a continual boom in the artificial

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.63K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News