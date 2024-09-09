Philippe TURPIN/Photononstop via Getty Images

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) is the holding company that owns the Northfield Bank, which has been operational since 1887. The bank is headquartered in Staten Island, New York, and has almost 40 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey.

The net interest income remains under pressure

One of the more important elements when looking at regional banks is the interest income. While the bank reported a nice increase in its interest income, the interest expenses increased faster, which resulted in a lower net interest income. As you can see below, the net interest income decreased by approximately $2.5M despite seeing an interest income increase of almost $9M.

The income statement also clearly shows the bank really depends on its net interest income to generate a profit. The total non-interest income was just $2.86M, while the total non-interest expenses jumped to $23M. This means the pre-tax income before taking loan loss provisions into account was approximately $8.5M. But thanks to the strong quality of its loan book, the bank was able to recover approximately $0.6M of previously recorded loan loss provisions. I will discuss the quality of the loan book later in this article, but it is clear that the lack of loan loss provisions really helped the bank keep its bottom-line performance more or less intact. The net profit came in at almost $6M, resulting in an EPS of $0.14.

Looking at the performance in the first half of the year, the total net profit was just under $12.2M, representing an EPS of $0.29. This includes the reversal of $0.2M in loan loss provisions, as the $0.2M provision in Q1 was more than offset by the reversal in the second quarter.

Based on the H1 income statement, it goes without saying 2024 will be a difficult year for Northfield Bancorp, even though it doesn’t have to record sizeable loan loss provisions. I doubt this year’s full-year net income will exceed $0.60 per share, and that’s a far cry from the excellent results posted in 2021 and 2022, as you can see below.

This means the bank is currently trading at a multiple of approximately 20 times this year’s net profit and looking at the consensus estimates for next year (which end up with an EPS of close to $0.90 based on an average of three analysts), the bank does not appear to be outrageously cheap.

Fortunately, the net interest margin seems to have bottomed out as it reached 2.09% in the second quarter, which is a 6 bps increase compared to the first quarter. That being said, the 2.06% in H1 2024 compares pretty poorly to the 2.48% in H1 2023. One of the reasons for the pretty substantial decrease was the bank’s decision to put $300M to work in low-risk assets and while the risk level was substantially lower, so were the returns. While this weighed on the bottom-line result, I can definitely appreciate Northfield’s focus on running a safe bank. Also, keep in mind the H1 tax pressure was about $0.8M higher than normal due to the impact of the expiration of options. So on an underlying basis, the EPS was closer to around $0.31/share.

The current quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share remains covered, but the payout ratio is pretty high.

The quality of the loan book

As mentioned, I like the bank’s focus on safety. Not only does it have almost 25% of its assets in cash and securities available for sale, it barely has any debt securities held to maturity, which means the total unrealized loss in that category is just $0.5M. Pretty negligible.

I was also positively surprised to see the lack of loan loss provisions and the actual reversal of some previously recorded provisions. Looking at the breakdown of the loan book, which totaled almost $4.1B, the vast majority was related to real estate loans.

The image above also shows the bank allocated almost $35M in allowance for credit losses. It is always interesting to compare the allowance with the total number of loans that are actually past due. As you can see below, the almost $35M handsomely covers the $20.9M in loans past due. And keep in mind that it’s not because a loan is no longer current, that it means the bank will lose its entire investment. A bank will always be able to monetize the collateral and even if it would take a haircut of 50-60% on the appraisal value at the time of underwriting the loan, losses should remain limited as the average LTV ratio remains below 100%.

While the company did not disclose the up-to-date LTV ratio on its portfolio, I am assuming it will not be very different from the situation a few months ago. The bank disclosed in a February presentation the LTV ratio in its multifamily portfolio was just under 54.5% while the LTV ratio for office-backed loans was approximately 58%. That’s all very manageable, and it doesn’t look like the current state of the loan portfolio is a reason to be concerned.

Investment thesis

Based on its earnings multiple for this year and next year, Northfield Bancorp doesn’t appear to be very attractive. However, I like the bank’s conservative way of managing its assets. Although this results in lower returns, it also results in an improved safety profile for the bank. At the end of the second quarter, the $652M in tangible book value on the balance sheet represented almost exactly $15/share, and seeing the bank trade at an excess discount of 25% to its TBV is pretty appealing.

As the benchmark interest rates will come down in the next few years, I expect Northfield to be able to increase its earnings again, but the sole reason I’m willing to pay almost 20 times this year’s profit for the bank is its double-digit discount to the tangible book value per share.

I currently don’t own stock in Northfield, but I will be keeping tabs on the bank’s performance.