Hispanolistic

Overview

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is a company that has capitalized on the AI boom. It specializes in creating AI training and inference servers, particularly those equipped with Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs. Super Micro packages the GPUs and CPUs in a rack and implements a cooling system to regulate the server's temperature.

In Q4 2024, Super Micro achieved a record quarterly revenue of $5.31 billion, representing 143% year-over-year growth. For the full fiscal year 2024, revenue reached $14.94 billion, growing by 110% compared to the previous year. However, the quarter faced challenges due to a shortage of components for their liquid cooling systems, delaying $800 million in revenue shipments. Despite these hurdles, Super Micro is well-positioned to continue its expansion, with its upcoming Malaysia facility and the introduction of its Datacenter Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) expected to enhance profitability. The company is optimistic about fiscal 2025, targeting $26 billion to $30 billion in revenue​. Despite this, its stock has decreased 65% in the last six months (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

Management's credibility problem is due to a delay in filing its latest 10-K report, which is a clear warning sign for me. Besides, Hindenburg's latest short report about Super Micro doesn’t help credibility. The latest results showed an abrupt decrease in gross margins from 15% to 11%, and free cash flow has been negative in the last three quarters.

I recommend holding on to the company even when the base case value is $431 per share, an 11.6% premium over its current stock price. Its business model is sensitive to competition and margin squeezing.

Are margins squeezing a temporary issue or a permanent one?

Management's main reason for reducing margins is liquid cooling systems: “We anticipate that the short-term margin pressure will ease and return to normal ranges before the end of fiscal 2025, especially when our DLC liquid cooling.” As management states, let’s see if it is a worrying permanent problem or a temporary problem.

A liquid cooling system is more expensive than an air cooling system. I estimate that initial capital costs are 40% to 60% higher. It employs specialized equipment such as cooling distribution units (CDUs), pumps, heat exchangers, and more complex installation procedures.

Due to the complexity of its systems, I estimate maintenance costs can be +10 %- 20% higher. On the other hand, energy's operational costs are 20% to 40% cheaper than those of air alternatives. However, those costs are saved by Super Micro’s client, not the company itself. This is why this type of system is selling so well.

Space utilization and density are other benefits because liquid systems are more efficient in space utilization. Higher density allowed by liquid cooling may reduce the need for additional space, leading to savings in real estate and construction costs, which can be considered an indirect cost benefit. But, again, it is a benefit for its clients, not Super Micro.

In Figure 2, I estimate the costs of an AI server based on information from the company’s website and interviews with sales representatives. AI servers are complex hardware with multiple characteristics and prices. I have tried to reflect an average server to deduce its gross cost and how much a cooling system can cost.

Figure 2: Author

I suppose the air cooling system is 65% vs. liquid cooling system starting in 2024 Q3, the previous quarter, and changes to 35% in the next quarter. It is a hypothetical case, but it will give us a notion of how feasible the four percentage points loss in gross margins is to a structural change in the mix of systems.

In the minimum scenario (Figure 3), the cooling system cost is 3% of the server's total costs. The gross margin decreased from 14.1% to 13.9%. In the maximum scenario, the cooling system cost is 8% of the total costs of the server, and the gross margin decreases from 14.1% to 13.4%. So, the conclusion is that margin reduction is unlikely to be a structural issue. So, I will credit the management team, and gross margins will be raised in the coming quarters.

Figure 3: Author

Is the Super Micro model a sustainable one?

Super Micro has grown exponentially and has been quite aggressive. I will compare this model to Dell's (DELL) approach to understand how feasible Super Micro’s model is in the future.

Dell has grown its AI server business slower than Super Micro at 82% vs 143%, but margins are expanding, contrary to Super Micro. In the latest earning report, Dell’s management said: “So can you talk about what's enabling this kind of margin expansion because a lot of your peers on the AI server side are struggling with -- trying to -- are struggling with their margins.” In May 2024, CEO Jensen Huang publicly talked about Dell: “Nobody is better at building end-to-end systems of huge scale for the enterprise than Dell.” Super Micro has lost important customers in favor of Dell. Among those customers are Tesla, CoreWeave, and Digital Ocean. Tesla used to work exclusively with Super Micro but started working with Dell at least in May 2024. CoreWeave’s primary customer is Super Micro, but it has signed a $1 billion deal with Dell.

It is not easy to compare both companies, but three characteristics make a difference. Dell is disciplined in price setting and sells its cooling system as a value-added product to its clients so it doesn’t hurt its margins. Dell is more customer satisfaction-oriented and less growth rate-oriented.

The result of a growth-oriented strategy is what is reflected in Figure 4. Value is destroyed, and returning to a disciplined approach is not easy. For me, it is a negative issue. I don’t have any evidence to prove that management can change the model. Those negative cash flows mean that they will need external financing in the future.

At 28.4% debt/capital, the company has room to raise its leverage. However, that will make its leverage risk more critical, and its stock price will suffer even more. Another option is to raise equity, which will bring shareholder dilution. The company didn’t raise money during the last few years. On the contrary, it repurchased shares, for example, at $2 billion in the previous quarter.

Figure 4: Author

Valuation

Figure 5 shows the value drivers of Super Micro, considering a year as the last four quarters to capture the latest information. Regarding margins, I utilize a measure I call Cash Margin, which involves adjusting net income for non-cash items such as amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation, and deferred income tax.

Figure 5: Author

I estimate that revenue will grow fast but at a declining rate, from the current 110% to 20% in the coming ten years. This will be due to the evolution of the need for artificial intelligence in infrastructure.

As I have developed during the article, margins will regain their historical levels, and the cash margin will increase by 9%. I maintain the same level during the next ten years, but in 2025, I estimate a margin of 5% due to the problems described by management.

I also estimate more significant investment needs as the company evolves its product line from pure rack servers to Datacenter Building Block Solutions. So, net working capital will be 6% of revenue and CAPEX 3%.

Cash flows will be discounted at a 10.7% WACC because the beta is 2.16 and risk-free at 3.8%. Given the company's low leverage of 28% of total capital debt, WACC is weighted towards the cost of equity. The terminal growth rate is set at 3%.

Figure 6: Author

As shown in Figure 6, my value estimate is $431.4 per share, an 11.6% premium over its current stock price. This premium usually doesn't provide a reasonable margin of safety for me to consider it a buying opportunity. Let's analyze risks to assess better the risk-return profile.

Risks

The first risk is competition. As I have outlined before, Dell is becoming a tough competitor, and even NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang praised the company. But I foresee more competition chasing the same market. My main fear is that AI servers for cloud data centers will be crowded as the technology will not differentiate. The real business of Super Micro is system integration, and the most complex and complicated technology to imitate is the microprocessor, which is why Nvidia has been constantly improving. It is similar to what happened to the PC market, where the players that won the most significant slide in the market were Microsoft and Intel, and the big losers were the PC integrators.

If this competition decreases the revenue growth rate over the years by ten percentage points, the value will decrease to $205.5, a discount of 47%. Figure 7 shows this scenario.

Figure 7: Author

Another significant risk is excessive growth without caring for the margins and investment level. As I stated, Dell has a disciplined growth model. If, for instance, Super Micro doesn’t get the 9% cash margin, and it just reaches 8%, the company will lose value, reaching harmful levels. In other words, its model is quite sensitive, and any distraction or not focusing on margins will devastate the stock. In this scenario, the company will need to finance from stockholders, and the dilution will be an added headwind.

Conclusion

Super Micro has thrived on the AI boom, posting record Q4 2024 revenue of $5.31 billion, a 143% year-over-year growth, and reaching $14.94 billion for the fiscal year, up 110%. This growth is driven by its AI server solutions and liquid cooling technology. However, component shortages delayed $800 million in shipments. Super Micro expects strong growth in fiscal 2025, with revenue projections between $26 billion and $30 billion.

Despite these results, the company faces challenges. Its stock has dropped 65% in six months due to concerns over delayed filings, a short-seller report, and declining gross margins from 15% to 11%. While management claims the margin squeeze is temporary, Super Micro’s aggressive growth strategy raises questions about its long-term sustainability compared to more disciplined competitors like Dell.

My base-case model values the company at $431.3 per share, an 11.6% premium over its current stock price. However, risks can erode some of the company's value, so I recommend holding on to it.