Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chinese air travel market will see significant growth in the years and decades ahead. That might capture the interest of investors to be invested in those airlines. In this report, I will discuss the earnings, risks, and opportunities for China Eastern Airlines (OTCPK:CHNEY) (OTCPK:CHEAF) and provide a stock price target and rating. Since there are various ways to own shares of China Eastern Airlines, I will also discuss what options there are to buy shares. In April 2023, I tipped China Eastern Airlines as a potential play on re-openings in China, but given the financial performance I no longer believe that is the case as I explain in this report.

China Eastern Airlines Cuts Losses

China Eastern Airlines

In the first half of 2024, revenues grew 29.7% driven by a 32.9% increase in passenger capacity and a 52% increase in freight capacity, while unit revenue declined 1.4% year-on-year. Domestic unit revenues have been holding rather well, but in international unit revenues there was a strong decline as airlines continue adding capacity, thereby weakening the pricing environment. For regional travel, the unit revenues are down year-on-year and also down 13% compared to pre-pandemic times. International unit revenues are up compared to pre-pandemic times, while they are marginally lower for domestic travel.

On a consolidated basis, capacity grew 37.5% showing that revenue growth fell short of capacity expansion. Total operating expenses grew 23.1% and also trended favorably as unit costs declined by 10.5% and excluding fuel costs the unit cost improvement was 14%. There were only three cost components that saw growth in excess of capacity growth and those were aircraft maintenance costs, food, and beverages and SGA. All other cost items were significantly below the capacity growth rate, providing a strong basis to reduce unit costs. The loss narrowed from RMB 6.6 billion to RMB 3.1 billion, or $437.2 million. So, while we saw significant improvement in unit costs, China Eastern Airline remains significantly loss making.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For China Eastern Airlines?

The long-term increase in demand for air travel in China provides significant opportunities for China Eastern Airlines. What should be kept in mind, however, is that the airline is primarily state-owned. State-owned entities own most of the Chinese airlines, which in some way is a good thing, as it makes entering the domestic market for private airlines very challenging. At the same time, I do believe it brings a pressure as the airlines are not necessarily focused on generating a profit but more about being connectors for the Chinese economy.

Another potential pressure could be any weakening in unit revenues as observed in major parts of the world, which could lead to earnings growth evaporating. It is not the case that none of the Chinese airlines are generating, but as Nikkei reported it are the private airlines that generate profits while the primarily state-owned airlines are still loss making. For China Eastern Airlines, I find the high debt of $16 billion in combination with $2.6 billion in short-term lease liabilities and $7.3 billion in lease liabilities somewhat concerning.

China Eastern Airlines Is Not A Compelling Stock

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

For China Eastern Airlines, I do not see a very compelling investment case. EBITDA and free cash flow are set to grow at appreciable rates of 15% and 23%. However, due to the significant short-term debt maturities and lease obligations, the company will likely refinance debt and even add to debt, which does not make for a compelling investment case. I have calculated the stock price targets using the Hong Kong listed shares (670:HK). The ticker CHNEY is the unsponsored ADR trading at $7.00 and representing 25 ordinary shares. Since there is barely any volume, which makes it difficult to buy and sell at desired prices and in desired quantities, if you would want to invest in the company, I believe opting for an investment in the Hong Kong listed shares makes more sense.

Based on my assessment, the stock is fairly valued using the peer group EV/EBITDA. With the elevated debt levels, I don’t see a compelling investment case since the company also remains in a loss-making position and the market environment primarily on international routes is getting more challenging. As a result, I rate the stock a hold.

Conclusion: China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines saw strong improvements in its unit costs, but the company remains loss making. Furthermore, the company has significant short-term debt and leases liabilities that need to be serviced, which, I believe, will happen through refinancing and adding to the debt pile. With the forward projections in mind, I don’t think the stock offers an extremely compelling investment case.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.