Introduction

There's no denying that Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been a great dividend stock to hold long term, solely because of the consistent income the company has provided. Because of this, the BDC is a great income stock to own, especially if you're a retiree.

However, if you're looking for value I wouldn't recommend owning the stock. At the end of the day, everyone has different investment motives and depending on yours, PSEC just might be a stock for you.

But as a quality over quantity guy, there are better alternatives that give you dividends and value at the same time. In this article, I discuss the company's earnings, fundamentals, and why they are great for retirees, but bad for creating value.

Previous Thesis

I last covered Prospect Capital in an article this past May. It's obvious their monthly dividend is a major reason shareholders like the stock. During my thesis, the BDC had strong dividend coverage of 127%. Their leverage was also low at just 0.46x.

However, currently the share price is down 7.21% in comparison to the S&P who is up nearly 2%. While many BDCs trade at significant premiums as a result of high interest rates providing tailwinds, PSEC has continued destroying shareholder value.

Why Is Prospect Capital Bad For Value?

Being an analyst, I aim to provide an unbiased approach to my writing. If there are great things about a company, I call them out. Same as if there are not. But everyone has a different opinion, and you can always find something good or bad about a company.

If you like the company, you can be biased towards them and vice versa. I try not to do that no matter how much I like or dislike a company.

Case in point.

Agree Realty (ADC) is one of my absolute favorite stocks, and I've written plenty of articles on them, all buy ratings.

To be honest, there isn't anything bad I find about the company. But in the future that can change and if so, I'll make sure to write about it.

That's why when the stock dipped below $53 I continued to load up and never sold a share. And today the stock is one of my best performers. Why? Because their share price was disconnected from their fundamentals. For nearly two years ADC's share price continued to fall and as I wrote about them telling readers to buy, my ratings were met with skepticism and doubt.

Now the share price has soared, and I'm sure there are many investors who missed the boat. I've been there and it's not a good feeling. But you can avoid this by being honest and unbiased. Now fast forward to 2024, and since the beginning of the year, Agree Realty has outperformed the S&P by nearly 3%.

As a result of their strong performance, I downgraded Agree Realty from a strong buy to a buyback in July. It's apparent the sector has benefitted from anticipated lower interest rates and will likely see a higher share price in the coming months/years.

Just as high interest rates were a headwind for REITs, they provided tailwinds for BDCs. While Agree Realty underperformed for nearly two years, my portfolio was being buoyed by my BDC holdings, particularly Capital Southwest (CSWC).

Higher for longer interest rates drove many BDC share prices higher, some hitting new 52-week highs. But Prospect Capital continued to decline, destroying shareholder value. In a time where many of its peers thrived, PSEC continued on a downward slope. But why? They pay an attractive dividend and have a solid balance sheet.

One reason is their constant NAV decline. In the high interest rate environment, PSEC's NAV has continued on a steady decline from $10.81 to $8.74 where it stood in Q4. Additionally, this declined from $8.99 in the prior quarter and $9.24 during the first (quarter).

In the chart below, you see PSEC peers' NAV growth from Q1 in 2022 to their latest quarter. Capital Southwest, Main Street Capital (MAIN), and Blackstone Secured Lending's (BXSL) NAVs all grew over the same time frame.

Author chart

Now, let's look at their share price performance over the past 2 1/2 years. All three that saw their NAV growth decline are in the red, while all three that saw their NAVs increase are in the green. Coincidence?

Prospect Capital Corp, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and SLR Investment Corp.'s (SLRC) NAVs all declined over that period.

BDC NAV is affected on a short-term basis by things like share issuance, out-earning the dividend, unrealized depreciation, etc. But over time they should see growth in their NAVs, even if it's minimal. And Prospect Capital's NAV performance has negatively impacted their share price performance over the longer term.

Here the stock is down nearly 33% over the past 3 years.

Over the past 5 years they're down 19%.

And over the past decade, the stock is down roughly 49%.

Attractive Dividend Profile

So, is that a stock you want to invest in? It depends on your investment goals. The company does have an attractive dividend profile. The reason I think PSEC is perfect for retirees is that retirees often depend less on growth and more on income. Some shareholders may say, "The dividend pays my bills." And the fact they pay monthly instead of quarterly and are usually cheaply valued is attractive.

There aren't many bills that are due on a quarterly basis, so investing in PSEC because of the dividend is a no-brainer. Furthermore, during their latest quarter, they declared their 86th consecutive dividend and continued to safely cover it with Nll.

During Q4, total investment income beat estimates, coming in at $189.3 million, but was down from $197.5 million. Net investment income of $0.25 beat analysts' estimates by $0.07, but declined from $0.28 from the prior year's quarter. However, this still safely covered the quarterly dividend run rate of $0.18.

But for the fiscal year, PSEC more than covered their distributions with Nll. Using their distributions of $297,633 and net investment income of $419,836, this gives the BDC a very safe payout ratio of 71%.

PSEC press release

Their leverage was also strong and well-below the sector median at just 0.45x. And this was down from 0.49x in the year prior. This was even lower than the premier BDCs, Main Street Capital's 0.74x and Capital Southwest's 0.75x, respectively.

Discount To NAV Also Attractive

Prospect Capital Corp's 39.6% discount to NAV also makes them attractive, especially for income investors. In the chart below, you can see how the BDC trades at a significant discount to their peer group. Their current discount is also higher than their 3-year average of 30.17%.

Risks & Bottom Line

PSEC's management has also done well with keeping non-accruals under control. During their latest quarter, these stood at 0.3% and were down from 1.1% in the year prior.

But with recession fears picking up, the BDC could see an increase going forward. Their weighted-average portfolio company EBITDA is also lower in comparison to some peers like Blackstone Secured Lending and Ares Capital (ARCC) at $107 million.

Companies with higher portfolio EBITDAs are likely to perform better in times of economic uncertainty. Moreover, PSEC's first-lien exposure wasn't bad at 60.3%, but was lower than their higher quality peers like CSWC and BXSL whose exposures were 88.9% and 98.6%, respectively. So, this is something investors should keep an eye on going forward, as rising non-performing loans could negatively impact their financials.

In short, Prospect Capital Corp is a solid investment for income investors:

Low leverage

Well-covered monthly dividend

Discount to NAV

Potential great investment for retirees due to dividend consistency

However, they have destroyed shareholder value over time due to:

Negative share price returns over the past 3, 5, and 10 years.

Underperformed in a high interest rate environment in comparison to peers outperforming

Consistent NAV decline

Net investment & total investment income declined year-over-year

Although the stock trades below the 3-year average discount, I still think the stock is a hold here. If they saw a steep decline presenting a more attractive entry point while maintaining strong dividend coverage, I would consider upgrading them to a buy. For now, I still rate Prospect Capital Corp a hold.