Levi Strauss: Stable, But Not Growing As Wanted

Sep. 09, 2024
Summary

  • Levi Strauss has grown slowly in recent years, and while profitability has been stable, the growth has disappointed the expectations set for the 2022 Investor Day.
  • Project FUEL aims to streamline operations, as Levi Strauss is now cutting costs to focus on improving profitability instead of a full focus on growth.
  • The LEVI stock is valued fairly for growth that trails the ambitious target level.

Levi"s Red Label

JohnGollop/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Founded back in 1853, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) sells apparel worldwide primarily under the well-recognized Levi's brand, but also under the Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands. The company is especially known for its denim

I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

