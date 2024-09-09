JohnGollop/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Founded back in 1853, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) sells apparel worldwide primarily under the well-recognized Levi's brand, but also under the Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands. The company is especially known for its denim products, leading the global market for men's jeans. After a mostly stable past with modest growth, Levi's is now increasingly focused on streamlining the organization for profitability and growth with the Project FUEL initiative.

After an IPO in early 2019, the stock has now depreciated, with Levi's current dividend yield of 2.7% still making the total return quite weak.

Stock Chart From IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Levi's Long-Term Earnings Are Stable, But Haven't Grown As Wanted

Over the long term, Levi has achieved very modest organic growth - from FY2002 to current trailing revenues as of Q2/FY2024, the revenue CAGR stands at just 1.9% as the main Levi's brand's long history and already well-established position haven't allowed for significant market share gains.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The revenues have also been up kept with solid profitability at an average 9.4% operating margin from FY2014 to FY2023 - overall, the long-term earnings profile has been stable.

Levi's is still trying to improve its top-line growth rate, as outlined in the 2022 Investor Day - Levi's denim market positioning hasn't allowed good growth, but the company's alternative brands, including Dockers with a rebranding to a younger audience and the Beyond Yoga brand, have been meant to drive better sustained growth in addition to a growing direct-to-consumer -based strategy.

LEVI 2022 Investor Day Presentation

With no significant results seen yet in Levi's sustained top-line growth into near the 6-8% annual target level, the brand revitalization efforts seem to have resulted in little improvements so far - the trailing revenues of $6.15 billion are still far from the FY2027 target of $9-10 billion, and the adjusted EBIT margin target of 15% also remains far off.

Recent Growth Has Continued Lagging The Investor Day Targets

In the Q2 report, sending the stock down -15% the following day from the post-market report despite near-expected financials, Levi again showed quite weak underlying growth. While revenues grew 7.8%, accounting for a timing shift of wholesale deliveries related to an EPR system implementation, the growth only stood at approximately 0.3% being far from the targeted 6-8% level outlined in FY2022. Kontoor Brands (KTB), also an apparel company that has a high presence in denim, reported a -1.5% revenue decline in Q2 with denim sales seeming to lag across the industry.

For the entire FY2024, Levi still expects revenue growth of 1-3% and an adjusted EPS of $1.17-1.27 including a $0.05 cent temporarily adverse impact from a move into third-party logistics providers. The EPS range expects growth from $1.10 in FY2023.

While the US denim jeans market is expected to have a 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, and the global denim jeans market a 5.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, Levi seems to be unable to capitalize on the market growth, and the Dockers & Beyond Yoga brands' growth also seems to be stagnating. As such, before clearly better growth is shown, the 6-8% growth target seems way too ambitious with the company's historical slow growth being likely to repeat.

Project FUEL Shaves Organizational Costs

Quite quickly after Michelle Gass was announced to become president and CEO of Levi, effective in late January 2024, the company announced the Project FUEL global productivity initiative along with the company's Q4 report, endorsed by Levi's board of directors.

The Project FUEL initiative plans to position Levi's for better, profitable and brand-led growth through a two-year implementation. According to the plan, Levi's has simplified its organization considerably, generating sustained annual cost savings of $100 million in 2024 already with a large 10-15% reduction in the global corporate workforce. As per a letter sent to employees and also excerpted to investors, the plans include a more focused assortment focus that deprioritizes footwear, also including an exit of the Denizen from Levi's brand in addition to an overall simplified organization.

With $116 million in Project FUEL-related restructuring charges recorded in Q1 and an additional $55 million charges in Q2, the workforce implementation has been swift and looks to already aid the H2 bottom line considerably.

In my opinion, the project is good, at least in the short- to mid-term as earnings benefit very materially from the leaner organization. Still, I believe that the cost cuts signal weakly of Levi's targeted revenue growth, as the company seems to be focusing more on protecting its earnings than on pushing for the targeted growth level. The corporate cost cut could also weigh on Levi's future if implemented poorly.

The Valuation Is Fair

I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the Levi stock. In the model, I estimate Levi's FY2022 Investor Day targets to remain far off - for revenues, I estimate a modest 2.5% CAGR from FY2023 to FY2033 and 2.0% perpetual growth afterward, more in line with Levi's long-term growth performance.

For the EBIT margin, I expect good expansion in H2/FY2024 and some more in FY2025 from the Project FUEL plan, pushing the margin to 10.1% in FY2024 and into 10.5% from FY2025 forward. The estimated level is slightly above Levi's long-term operating margin level.

With quite a good amount of capital expenditures, typically above D&A, and some working capital growth, I estimate Levi's cash flow conversion to be moderate.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Levi's fair value estimate at $18.79, very near the stock price at the time of writing - it seems that the market is also quite pessimistic on Levi's ability to achieve the targeted growth and values the stock for slow growth. I believe the market's assessment to be fair unless better growth is shown, making the stock a balanced investment in my opinion.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.06% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Levi had $10.3 million in interest expenses, making the company's interest rate a low 4.09% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a moderate 10% long-term debt-to-equity ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.71% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated in July. Seeking Alpha estimates Levi's beta at 1.12. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 8.56% and the WACC at 8.06%.

Takeaway

Levi has continued growing incredibly slowly against the company's ambitious growth targets that were set in FY2022. While earnings are stable, and should improve especially in the short- to mid-term from Project FUEL layoffs, the long-term growth outlook in my opinion remains poor with underlying revenues staying stagnant in Q2 as well. As the market already prices in very modest growth, I initiate Levi at a Hold rating.