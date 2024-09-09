HYT: This Is A Decent Junk Bond Fund, But It Does Not Deserve Its Current Premium

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund offers a 9.44% yield, making it attractive for income-seeking investors, especially retirees needing regular monthly payments.
  • Despite recent strong performance, HYT's future gains are limited due to already priced-in interest rate cuts.
  • The fund's leverage is lower than peers, reducing risk, but its reliance on a revolving credit line for cash needs could be concerning.
  • The fund failed to cover its distribution during the first half of 2024, but so far, the distribution appears to be sustainable.
  • Currently trading at a premium, the fund is not recommended for purchase; it may be a good income play if it trades at a discount.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hand holding American currency

Anthony Bradshaw

The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) is a closed-end fund that has proven itself to be a popular choice among those investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.2K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HYT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HYT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News