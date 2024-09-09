Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment

Since my last Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) article, the stock is up 65% while the S&P 500 returned 14%. It is one of my worst-performing articles in terms of readers on Seeking Alpha, but one of my best-performing stocks since publication. There is a lot of alpha in identifying high-quality stocks that are undervalued, especially if no one else is looking.

The thesis remains largely the same, a sophisticated hedge focused on Virtu's ability to take advantage of volume and volatility in markets regardless of direction. In the absence of ripe market conditions, Virtu still provides high capital returns to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends. The stock has rallied and Virtu is not trading below 1 price-to-sales anymore. So here we are again: is Virtu still a buy? Is it still one of the best hedges in the market? I will provide an update to my thesis and if I am still a buyer at these quote levels.

Predictable Performance In Unpredictable Settings

Virtu's main source of revenue is through market making and their market execution services. Roughly 25% of all U.S. individual investor orders are processed through Virtu and their market making segment, where they also act as a liquidity provider. The execution services focus on providing clients such as institutions, banks, and broker-dealers with algorithmic trading and order routing, as well as software for improving execution performance and similar use cases.

In summary, Virtu's opportunity to generate revenue and earnings is heavily tied to the current market conditions. The question is, how much, and how can it be extrapolated? A large majority of the revenue is reported as net trading revenue and consists of three segments:

Trading income: mainly from bid/ask spreads across a wide variety of asset classes and geographies

Interest and dividends income: market making activities require Virtu to hold securities on a regular basis, and these generate interest and dividends

Commissions, net and technology services: mainly from transactions where Virtu charges commissions or equivalents and fees from matching sell-side and buy-side client orders

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

By netting out the expenses associated with these revenue segments, we get an adjusted net trading income metric. The expenses are:

Brokerage, exchange, and clearance fees: This includes payment for orderflow and is the largest operating expense. Primarily consists of fees charged by third parties for executing, processing, and settling trades

Interest and dividends expense: Interest expense is incurred when loaning equity securities, and dividend expense is incurred when a dividend is paid on securities sold short

We can further break out the adjusted net trading income by the market making and execution services segments:

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

The market making segment that is heavily reliant on market conditions showcases a much higher volatility in comparison to the execution services that are less sensitive as they rely primarily on clients for generating income. We divide the adjusted net trading income by the amount of trading days per quarter in order to get the daily average adjusted net trading income.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

In general, we can observe that the execution services segment serves as a stable backbone for periods with less opportunity in the markets. When there are bid/ask spread opportunities for the market making segment to thrive, then it will also make up a larger portion of the overall adjusted net trading income.

The disparity is also showcased in the margin profile for both segments. The execution services have a stable ~80% adjusted net trading margin, while the market making segment can reach the same heights during ripe market conditions, but closer to ~60% on average. If we view adjusted net trading margin as a proxy to operating profit margin, both metrics are fortresses in their own regard.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

I track two significant metrics in relation to Virtu's performance: the daily U.S. equity consolidated volume, as well as the daily S&P 500 average implied volatility (VIX). As we have already established, Virtu's performance is closely tied to the market conditions and the opportunity for bid/ask spreads to drive outperformance. During times of poor market conditions, the business has a safety net in its execution services segment.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

Plotting the daily average adjusted net trading income against a volume proxy, we can see a clear correlation between market conditions and Virtu's financial performance. In addition to volume, the volatility levels of the markets are also a prime driver for bid/ask spread opportunities. This is also evident if we plot a similar chart using the daily average implied volatility.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

If we look at correlation figures for both on an annual basis, we can see extreme measures of correlation. However, there is an outlier in the fiscal year 2022 period, where VIX lost its correlation. This is also evident over the quarterly periods for 2022 in the above chart. The elevated VIX levels should have resulted in a corresponding increase of daily adjusted net trading income, but it didn't.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

It was also during 2022 that Virtu experienced a large decrease in its share price. Losing correlation to the VIX was a red flag, and the market responded accordingly. I tried to search far and wide for an explanation, but I came up short. The management team themselves offer little to no reason for the behavior, but comment that Virtu's peers experienced similar results. In my opinion, the market was justified in punishing the stock price during the periods of lost correlation, but it also presented an opportunity to buy a high-quality business for those who identified the short-term, temporary nature of it. Here are comments from CEO Doug Cifu during the Q4 2022 earnings call:

...historically, and it started to break down over the last couple of quarters, that spreads some or that opportunity correlated very linearly with volatility. So the higher the volatility, higher spread some was in the retail customer flow that you received. ...that correlation has broken down over the last quarter, quarter and half, and it was particularly egregious, if you will, in the fourth quarter. And so the opportunity was vastly different than the volatility would otherwise - the opportunity within customer market making was vastly different than the volatility would otherwise have projected. ...We obviously measure our market share and how we're being competitive against the other seven or eight wholesalers. And all of those metrics check out. ...But at the end of the day, we are somewhat beholden particularly in that business to the orders that we're receiving.

However, the correlation returned in 2023 and has continued to be at historical averages for 2024. It is not something I worry about, as it really is an outlier period, but I continue to track it on a quarterly basis for as long as I am interested in the company.

Win In Any Conditions

I mentioned that holding Virtu acts as one of the best hedges in the market. This is due to the nature of the market making business, where Virtu does not really mind if the market tanks or goes up, as long as there is volume and volatility. We looked at the correlations Virtu's performance has to these metrics, and it's staggering how much revenue ripe market conditions can drive for the company, but that won't always be the case. The company does not perform poorly in stagnant market conditions, as evident during the post-Covid rally crash, where volumes and volatility metrics were low.

As of right now, money market funds are seeing record highs, with no signs of the trend breaking. This is money that could have been put to use in equity markets; would equities pose a more attractive outlook for capital appreciation? Money will likely flow back into markets and drive volume and volatility for Virtu to thrive even greater than it is during this stagnant period; however, when that will be is anyone's guess.

St. Louis Fed (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Retail money market funds and equity market money flows are not necessarily correlated, but market conditions suggest that. For example, interest rates have driven debt instruments to yield very attractive returns, and there is a lot of global instability, political tensions, and post-COVID rebuilding. Despite that, Virtu sports impressive operational margins across all segments.

Despite market conditions not being the best for the business as of right now, Virtu is still performing well. However, there are other reasons to hold Virtu and be patient for even greener pastures in the future when volume starts leaving money market funds.

Virtu is adamant about shareholder returns; there are two ways to accomplish that in the absence of stock appreciation. One is share repurchases, and the other one is issuing dividends—Virtu does both.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

Since the start of 2021, Virtu has almost repurchased a third of the company's outstanding common shares. In addition, Virtu has been issuing a $0.24 quarterly dividend per share for almost a decade straight. We have seen stagnant markets, market rallies, and market crashes during that period; the dividend stayed constant throughout. The yield was a lot more attractive at the time of writing my first Virtu article, being close to 6%, but it is still an attractive yield at 4.28%, which is higher than the risk-free rate at the time.

Emir Mulahalilovic, TradingView

In summary, Virtu is an amazing hedge because it performs extraordinarily during market rallies or market crashes where volumes and volatility levels are elevated, but it also performs well in stagnant markets. In the absence of favorable market conditions, investors are paid a handsome dividend to stay patient.

Valuing Virtu Financial

Every number has to tell a story in a valuation, as preached by the "dean of valuation," Professor Aswath Damodaran of NYU Stern. However, in the case of Virtu Financial, there is not much of a story; that's not the strength of the business. Virtu reports what they call "organic growth initiatives," which are comprised of expanding segments such as crypto, fixed income, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments. However, despite reporting on it for a number of years, it is still stagnant at ~10% of total adjusted net trading income.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

There is definitely reason to track the metrics and watch how the growth initiatives evolve over time, but I can't tell a growth story from these metrics in an intrinsic valuation model in this state. I hope for that to be an option in the future once the initiatives develop further. So the question remains, how do you model a company like Virtu Financial?

As a market maker and liquidity provider with its performance tied to market conditions, projecting future performance is something like trying to predict the markets. If we could do that, there would be no reason to look at individual companies like Virtu, we'd be one of the wealthiest humans on the planet. Instead, we have to normalize averages in growth and apply enough risk so that the model passes a sensitivity test.

However, there is another major problem. Due to the nature of the market making business, the statements of cash flows are not a good representation of the company's ability to generate and retain cash. This is due to the large swings in working capital associated with expending outsized amounts of capital towards different financial instruments and then rescinding them on a short-term basis.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

In the instance where creating a discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to the firm is not a good representation of the company's ability to generate cash, we need to find a proxy. What I find most accurate is to use income before taxes and noncontrolling interests while applying reinvestment as one would do in a typical free cash flow to the firm calculation. However, I exclude working capital as the changes in operating assets and liabilities include too volatile items due to the nature of the market making business, such as trading assets at fair value and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase them.

For those familiar with my intrinsic valuation models, I always adjust operating results for stock-based compensation (SBC). I find it important to capture the dilutive effect of SBC, but doing so as a cash expense is incorrect as it implies that the cash won't be available for leveraging when in fact it is. Instead, I add back the SBC expense, dilute the share count for each period, and discount future periods on a per-share basis. This way, I capture the impact of SBC in my models.

The discount rate is comprised of the implied equity risk premium for the month of September (calculated by Aswath Damodaran), the current risk-free rate, and a volatility and volume risk. Because of the nature of the market making business, where results are heavily tied to market conditions, it also needs to be present in the risk it implies to future earnings. As for the terminal rate, I use the risk-free rate as a proxy and rely on what the market implies the growth will be at the time of valuing the business, rather than relying on historical averages or economist forecasts. Since economists can't estimate growth accurately for the coming quarter, let alone the next decade, I find it more sensible to use the growth that the market implies.

Emir Mulahalilovic, Virtu SEC Filings

Despite the recent rally in the stock price, Virtu is still quoted as undervalued with an upside to intrinsic value of ~75% as per my assumptions. This is despite me projecting the growth of the business over the next 10 years to be ~65% and without margin expansion.

I am not one to rationalize market behavior, but the rally in the stock price in 2024 may be due to the market realizing that the business is trading at a significant discount. I still think the market has a lot of realizations to go before Virtu finds itself trading at fair value. Until it does, I am here to take advantage of the opportunities.

Risks

As with any business, there are risks to account for and be wary of. The largest cause for concern that I have seen with Virtu is the lost correlation to the VIX during the 2022 period, with no explanation offered by the management. No other major U.S. market maker is listed besides Virtu, so we don't know details regarding their results, but management commented that Virtu performed in tandem with peers. This suggests that the order flow was simply devoid of the usual bid/ask spread opportunities for every market maker. The correlation has since returned, but investors need to be wary of the correlation of both the volume and volatility levels.

That carries me toward the next risk to the business: absence of volume and volatility. While margins are exceptional for both the market making and execution services segments, the real drivers of growth are the market conditions. I can't predict if markets will be stagnant for the next decade or not, but I can account for that risk by imposing it in my valuation models. I have already normalized growth to be slow in my model, and with the addition of a 5.11% volatility and volume risk to the discount rate, I feel that I cover my bases in that regard. To note, the volume and volatility-imposed risk could be doubled to 10%, and the stock would still trade undervalued to intrinsic value.

There is one final major risk to the business, and that is debt. As a market maker, Virtu needs liquidity within its business in order to provide liquidity to markets. This translates to taking on a lot of debt. However, Virtu has managed debt levels well for the years that I have tracked the business, and before the interest rate hikes, Virtu locked in attractive interest rates on their debt. During the second quarter, Virtu reported that they had refinanced the long-term debt and extended the maturities to 2031. This is plenty of time for being patient with the Federal Reserve easing their stance on monetary policies.

Summary

Standing as one of the major global market makers, Virtu Financial is a fortress of a business. The stable and high operating margins across its different business segments speak of a high-quality company that performs even in unfavorable market conditions.

Virtu acts as a hedge in my portfolio because it does well operationally in both market rallies as well as market crashes. The financial results are highly correlated to market volumes and market volatility, and in the absence of those, investors are receiving returns in the form of stable dividends and share repurchases. Since 2021, the company has repurchased almost a third of the outstanding diluted common shares.

Even while accounting for turtle-paced growth and severe volume and volatility risk in my intrinsic valuation, I still find the company trading at levels that suggest a ~75% upside to fair intrinsic value. Even if I were to double my assumptions for volume and volatility risk in the discount rate, having it reach ~18%, the company would still be undervalued. For that reason, I am keeping my rating as a buy for Virtu Financial despite the recent price appreciation. The market is starting to wake up to this quality stock, but until it's fully awake, I feel comfortable purchasing this business.