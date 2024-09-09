BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

How Amylyx Lost Their Way

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is a US pharmaceutical company engaged in developing medicines for diseases with high unmet needs, particularly in the field of ALS. All drugs in their pipeline are post-preclinical, but none are commercial yet.

On March 8, 2024, shares of Amylyx declined substantially as it was reported that Relyvrio - a treatment intended for patients with ALS - failed to reach the main goals in a phase 3 trial. This marked a failed attempt to advance the treatment to commercial level in an area that is key to Amylyx.

Management reacted promptly and began to restructure the entire business, speaking on the issue on the Q1 earnings call:

The first quarter of this year was a difficult one for Amylyx as an organization and especially for the ALS community [...] We moved quickly to restructure our organization in order to continue our work for one day ending the suffering caused by neurodegenerative diseases. - Justin Klee, Co-CEO, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

As I'll discuss in further detail below, Amylyx hasn't given up entirely on ALS. Amylyx is advancing AMX0114 for ALS with clinical trial commencing soon. But potentially getting this treatment to market is a very long process - it has to first come through phases 1 to 3. From a business perspective, it appears unsustainable to rely only on this and other Amylyx "legacy" treatments: Management has said the company's current cash runway can sustain them into 2026.

In this analysis, I'll examine what exact steps management are taking to pull through the adversities as per the restructuring efforts - and discuss how investors may take advantage of the drop in Amylyx's share price.

The Prospects Of A Rebound

When Relyvrio was suspended in March, it was a bad day not just for Amylyx but for the ALS community at large because of the scarce availability of treatments.

Amylyx currently has the following programs in their pipeline:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

As seen, both Avexitide - acquired from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:EIGRQ) - and AMX0035 have reached phase 2 with just AMX0035 for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) having reached phase 3.

AMX0114 for ALS is yet to enter phase 1.

According to Amylyx pipeline data, the upcoming milestones for the portfolio are as follows:

Analyst's presentation, data from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

As seen, it's going to be a while before we have news on the progress of Amylyx's pipeline. The next milestone is the clinical trial of AMX0114 initiating in the second half of 2024.

But it's in the nature of these smaller pharmaceuticals with drugs in development that as a shareholder, you're playing the waiting game with the hopes that the pipeline progresses as expected.

AMX0114 demonstrates how even with the failure of Relyvrio, Amylyx is still pursuing a drug for patients with ALS. However, actually getting this drug to market is a long path. It seems Amylyx therefore has been keen to utilize their vast cash reserve to push other avenues for potential future revenues.

This avenue is Avexitide. It was acquired from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals for ~$35 million. It's a phase 3 GLP-1 antagonist - a drug expected for use in patients with obesity. There are several other weight loss drugs on market or being developed, with the commercials drug currently owned by Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY). So one challenge for Amylyx is that Avexitide must somehow differ from other weight loss drugs to differentiate and deliver the revenues desired.

Management spoke on just that issue - the unique characteristics of Avexitide - on the most recent earnings call. Management focused on Avexitide's possible treatment of PBH (Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia). It's a condition that can develop in people who have received bariatric surgery one or several years prior. According to management's estimates, 160,000 people in the US have symptomatic PBH. This condition is associated with glucose starvation in the brain, which might lead to impaired cognition, loss of consciousness and seizures. The condition could also set off anything from sweating to palpitations and anxiety. Avexitide targets patients who have had bariatric surgery, and it is Amylyx's expectation that these patients could benefit from a treatment that helps stabilize glucose levels in the brain.

If management is right in this massive cash bet for the company, and it eventually makes it to market, it's going to be a huge catalyst for investors.

Quantitative Factors

Aside from the steps taken by management that support the investment thesis - what you may label qualitative factors - some interesting purely quantitative factors hint at Amylyx possible being at great buy at current prices. Amylyx has come down by around 90% in the past year. That makes for a devastating experience to long-term holders of Amylyx stock. But at the same time it presents an opportunity to invest in a "falling knife", something that has been shunned by Wall Street, but actually found to potentially offer market-beating returns. In a study published by The Brandes Institute - an institution founded by billionaire value investor Charles Brandes - it was found between 1980-2003, "falling knives" had substantially outperformed the S&P 500. Brandes defined "falling knives" as those stocks that had declined by at least 60% in the past 12 months with a post-drop market cap of $100 million. Not all "falling knives" did well, of course. As a matter of fact, the outperformance as a group came from relatively few "outliners" that delivered outstanding returns. In my research here on Seeking Alpha, I've come to notice how those "falling knives" that tend to do the best have strong balance sheets and thereby the financial flexibility needed to navigate whatever adversity struck them. Amylyx has just that, a strong balance sheet - something I'll dive deeper into just below.

Amylyx Can Afford Their New Identity

Prior to the acquisition of Avexitide, Amylyx boasted a pretty impressive balance sheet (June 2024):

Cash and short-term investments of ~$310 million

Total current assets of $327 million

With total liabilities of just $71 million, Amylyx had a working capital (or net current asset value) of $256 million, that's against a market cap of just ~$150 million

Even after adjusting for the $35 million purchase of Avexitide, the stock is still trading at a large discount to net current asset value (NCAV). If we suppose that NCAV after the transaction is $221 million, with 67.5 million shares outstanding, that's $3.27 of NCAV per share - against the current stock price of $2.37.

With numbers like that, you're basically not paying for the potential of the business.

Of course, since Amylyx is not in liquidation, actually benefitting from the vast cash reserves requires management to take steps to get the money to work, just like they did with Avexitide and might do with more studies going forward.

But they can easily afford that transition.

At the same time, it's important to follow developments and monitor cash levels going forward - especially considering how Amylyx is burning through its cash as they advance their pipeline. For the trailing twelve months, Amylyx' free cash flow came in at a negative $59.6 million, although free cash flows were positive by $10.7 million for the full-year 2023. On their most recent earnings call with investors, Amylyx CEO Justin Klee said the company's current cash runway would sustain them into 2026. It's hard to say whether or not management's estimate will hold up: For the first 3 months of 2024, Amylyx's cash burn was quite minimal, as it lost just $489,000 on operating activities. But for the first 6 months of 2024, net cash used in operating activities came in at a staggering ~$67 million, suggesting that cash flows vary a lot between quarters and obviously depending on activities. Management also wasn't specific on when in 2026 the cash runway would run out, suggesting perhaps that it could be sooner rather than later.

Risks

Realizing the potential of a small pharmaceutical growth stock like that of Amylyx requires good management. Amylyx sits on a pile of cash that you can buy at sub-par values. Just figure this: After deducting all liabilities per share, and after deducting the current price of $2.37 per share, you're left with net current assets of $0.90 per share. And that's not even ascribing any value to long-term assets per share and no value to any potential future earnings per share. The problem: Management is burning through the cash trying to get the pipeline to market. As a minority investor, you rely on management to do the right things that will eventually unlock value to shareholders.

Even if management has the best intentions, management has said themselves that their cash runway will reach only as far as 2026. My interpretation is that with this being the case, Avexitide will have to work out and come to market, otherwise the "legacy" portfolio targeting ALS related conditions will not come to market soon enough to sustain the company's financial position. Several things could then happen: One is the company literally running out of money and going out of business. Or the company will seek additional funding, which in turn would mean either equity dilution or bond issuance. Both of which could "steal" the rewards of succeeding from investors who buy equity today. So even if Amylyx is successful in advancing their "legacy" portfolio, it appears to be a case of "make it or break it" with Avexitide.

That's why when buying issues like Amylyx, I suggest strong diversification to make sure that you don't pull all your eggs in one basket - but rather rely on the averages of what a portfolio consisting of these stocks could offer.

Key Takeaways

Amylyx is a US pharmaceutical company engaged in the field of treatments for ALS and other deceases with unmet needs. It is currently advancing several drugs through its pipeline and recently bought Avexitide, a big bet for the company.

Since Relyvrio - its planned treatment for patients with ALS - failed, the stock has come down a lot. This in turn has created an opportunity for investors to buy a company at steep discounts even to the current assets of the company.

Issues like this come with risks, though. One is the company-specific risk that is inherent in all pharmaceutical companies at developing stages, the risk of failure. But another is the fact that the market clearly isn't appreciative of issues that have already come out of favor so much. That's why I suggest diversifying if you're planning on buying into Amylyx.

With that caveat, I'm rating Amylyx a "Buy".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.