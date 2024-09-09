U.S. Dollar Returns Bid On The Back Of Firmer Rates

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.63K Followers

Summary

  • After falling following the US jobs report before the weekend, US interest rates have come back firmer, helping to give the dollar a boost.
  • Europe's Stoxx 600 is snapping a five-day drop.
  • Gold is flat and consolidating at the lower end of last Friday's range. It has been confined to a roughly $2485-$2500 range so far today.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Overview

After falling following the US jobs report before the weekend, US interest rates have come back firmer, helping to give the dollar a boost. A downward revision to Japan's Q2 GDP, reflecting weaker consumption, business investment, and a little more inflation, has helped

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.63K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News